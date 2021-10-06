Teen girl asleep in bed grazed by bullet shot into house

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha are looking for a shooter after a 16-year-old girl asleep in her bed was grazed by a bullet shot into her house.

Investigators said it happened shortly after 4 a.m. Monday in north Omaha when someone fired a gun at a home east of Seymour Smith Park.

The girl’s father told police she heard “what sounded like an explosion” as a bullet grazed the back of her leg, the Omaha World-Herald reported. The family found about $5,000 damage from gunfire throughout the house.

Police are asking the public to call investigators with any information on the shooting.

