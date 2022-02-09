Teen to face murder trial in shooting death of 14-year-old

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A teen charged in the December shooting death of a 14-year-old girl in Omaha will stand trial as an adult.

A judge on Tuesday ordered Christian Hernandez, 16, of Omaha, to stand trial on first-degree murder and three firearms counts.

A police detective at Hernandez’s arraignment Tuesday testified that several witnesses identified Hernandez as the shooter in the Dec. 22 killing of Isabella Santiago, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Police have said Santiago was in the back of a car driven by her stepbrother when another car pulled up and someone inside started shooting at them. Santiago, who was hit, was driven to a nearby fire station, then taken by paramedics to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Santiago was a freshman at Omaha South High School.

Another teen has been charged as an accessory in her death.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

