Tekamah native Ralph Kohler remembered for his love for family and waterfowl hunting

Mike Cunningham remembers Ralph Kohler as an amazing waterfowl hunter who relished the chance to share stories about his days in the field.

Daughter Kay Burden said he was a wonderful husband and father and loved wildlife and sunsets. He and wife Dorothy were award-winning ballroom dancers, and both are in the Nebraska Trapshooting Hall of Fame.

Kohler died of heart failure this past week in California, just over a month after Dorothy died Dec. 2. He was 104. She had been 102.

They had just celebrated their 86th wedding anniversary in September, the longest marriage in the U.S. at that time.

“He was just feeling lost without her,” Burden said. “I think he’s probably in a happier place.”

A celebration of life will be held in California, then their ashes will be commingled and brought home to be spread in the Tekamah area, where they lived before moving west when Kohler retired in 2014.

Cunningham said Ralph Kohler was a pioneer — the first person to establish a commercial waterfowl hunting business. He also owned Kohler Machine Shop in Tekamah.

“He always wanted to take off to go hunting,” Cunningham said. “At that time, he was raising a young family. Dorothy said the only way was you are going to have to make money while you are hunting.”

Kohler, who was born Jan. 6, 1918, served as a guide from 1939 to 2014 on three lakes he constructed on land along the Missouri River. More than 50,000 customers from across the country spent time in his blinds that brought business to Tekamah every fall.

What set Kohler apart was his meticulous notekeeping, Cunningham said. He kept track of the wind direction, the weather and what the birds were doing every day of every season.

Those notes were compiled for Kohler by Scott Houston, and Cunningham owns one of three copies. He said it’s probably the most complete guide to waterfowl hunting along the Missouri River in existence.

He also wrote his autobiography, “Born to Hunt.”

“His uncles taught him at a very young age. They were exceptional waterfowl hunters,” Cunningham said. “He would look at you and say, ‘Mike, just remember. Watch the birds. They’ll tell you everything you need to know.'”

Cunningham said he never forgot the first time he went hunting in one of Kohler’s blinds. That served as the inspiration for his current business, Kohler Blinds. He manufactures and sells them across the United States.

Kohler received numerous awards during his career. He said his greatest accomplishment was being inducted into the Legends of the Outdoors National Hall of Fame in 2006. Ralph, Dorothy and son Max also gained attention as a family All-America trapshooting team.

Burden said her parents were able to enjoy a celebration for their last anniversary, which was featured in publications as far away as England.

They were teens when they married at the Burt County Courthouse on Sept. 16, 1935. Kohler said that though it was love at first sight for him, many thought the marriage would never last.

“They still held hands at 86 years of marriage,” Burden said.

He died at home, which is what he wanted, she said.

He is also survived by daughter Jeannie Frazier as well as seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

