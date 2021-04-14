 Skip to main content
Testing shows animal killed in eastern Nebraska was wolf
AP

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Genetic testing has shown that an animal killed in January by coyote hunters north of Fremont was a gray wolf, Nebraska wildlife officials said.

The female wolf was killed Jan. 28 near Ueling, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said Wednesday in a news release. The commission said testing showed the wolf originated from a wolf population in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

It was the second wolf killed in Nebraska in less than three months. In November, a rancher south of Bassett who was out checking on his livestock shot and killed an 81-pound male wolf.

The wolf killed in January was the third confirmation of a wolf in Nebraska since the early 1900s, Game and Parks officials said. The first confirmation in modern times came in 2002, when a coyote hunter killed a 100-pound male near Spaulding.

