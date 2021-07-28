'The girl who pitched in' -- Small Nebraska town loses its humble helper

She was a humble, small woman from a humble, small town in the big quiet of north-central Nebraska.

She had watched her Newport flourish and fail. The grocery stores, gone. The churches, gone. The post office, gone. The steakhouse and convenience store at the highway’s edge, gone.

But Betty Christensen wasn’t going to watch her town die. She was in her 80s when she hatched an improbable plan: to raise more than $200,000 to replace the community center and the fire hall.

The buildings were important to Newport. When Christensen’s husband, Elmer, was mayor in the 1950s, he’d helped convert the former granary into a gathering place. Generations of Rock County families attended parties, potlucks and reunions there, to celebrate what they still had, and funeral dinners, to mourn who they lost.

Her husband also helped build the fire hall, a small, second-hand Quonset for the 30 or so volunteers who serve 350 square miles, the eastern third of the county.