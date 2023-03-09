See the appliance in your kitchen? The one for food, fresh and frozen? Quite possibly equipped with an automatic ice maker?

Likely, you call it “the fridge.”

Depending on your generation, it may have taken a long time to break yourself — like it did me — of calling a refrigerator the “ice box.”

Block ice was how fresh food was kept cold for many a year, extending into the 1940s.

The ice box could be in the kitchen or outside on the back porch. Ice men made home deliveries. When more ice was needed, a homeowner would put a card in a window indicating what size block was wanted — 25, 50, 75 or 100 pounds.

Throwing a gunny sack over his shoulder, the ice man took a pair of large tongs, grabbed the ice block, hoisted it on his back and lugged it to the customer’s ice box.

Ice cutting, delivery and storage were big business in Omaha. At its peak, about 5,000 icemen were employed in the city. They supplied the gamut of packing plants to bungalows and refrigerated railroad cars in between.

Where did the ice come from? Initially the Missouri River. Then Carter Lake and Seymour Lake, the latter on the northeast side of Ralston.

In those days before the Missouri was channeled for navigation, it flowed slower and thick ice formed. The Omaha Nebraskian newspaper reported in 1858 that two weeks of cold weather allowed a large company of men to go onto the river to cut and pack ice for summer use.

In 1868, N.N. Vindquist advertised that his Ice House at Seventh and Jackson Streets had “the largest, finest and best supply of ice in the city.”

That was still river ice. A better source was from Carter Lake, which originally was called Cut-Off Lake. The Missouri changed course in 1877 from flooding and left a river bend behind. The lake was safer for ice cutting than the river.

Packing plants staked their claims on the ice. The packers were Hammond (on the west arm of the lake), Swift (north shore), Armour and Fowler. They built railroad tracks for ice trains to daily run from the lake’s ice houses to their South Omaha plants. For years, they controlled ice cutting on the lake.

Seymour Lake was formed in 1894 after a group of Omaha businessmen, including Ralston founder Dr. George Miller (and founder of the Omaha Herald), drilled near the Big Papillion Creek on Miller’s estate looking for oil or mineral water. Found at 1,440 feet was an artesian spring gushing thousands of gallons of water per minute.

Miller had a dam built to create the lake and Omaha had its cleanest supply of ice — “the only absolutely pure water to be found in this part of the country,” The World-Herald reported.

Cudahy Packing leased Seymour Lake and bought the artesian ice business from Miller in late 1895. To chill its refrigerated railroad cars to transport dressed meat took 50,000 tons annually. At one time Cudahy maintained barracks and a dining hall on site for its ice workers.

The Nebraska Humane Society became owners of the lake upon Miller’s death in 1920, then sold it to Cudahy. When Cudahy shifted to artificial ice making, it donated the lake to Ralston. It razed the ice house in 1941.

Cudahy also was involved in the Ice Trust of 1900. The city’s four major ice companies formed a monopoly, the Reservoir Ice Company, headed by David Talbot. The World-Herald decried that it would cause the retail price of ice to increase from 20% to 65% over the previous year.

Talbot had a long history in the ice trade. He was from Maine. So was his brother-in-law, Henry Cole, and others that included John A. Doe (no kidding). The trust was broken up in 1901. Talbot sold his business (it dated to 1873 under other owners) to Doe, who renamed it Omaha Ice and Cold Storage in 1905.

Ice houses saw their share of fires, some caused by lightning strikes. In 1896, for instance, a bolt struck the principal building of the South Omaha Ice Co. on Eighth Street north of Nicholas (north of today’s CHI Health Center). No one was injured, but 2,000 tons of melted ice was part of the $10,000 in reported damage.

That site had bad vibes. Five years earlier there, fire destroyed the Crystal Ice house.

Another blaze in an ice house, in 1902, fueled the gutting of the South Omaha Brewing Co. at 30th and Y Streets at a loss of $20,000.

At Seymour Lake, the first two Cudahy ice houses were gutted by fire. The third was picked up by the Easter 1913 tornado and dropped in the lake. But the ice inside remained intact, and only 50% melted before a new shed went up rapidly before summer.

In the early 1900s, the city became a production center for ice-making machines. The Baker Ice Machine Co., which began as Larsen Arctic Ice Machine in 1900, operated until 1949. It shipped ice makers to many parts of the world.

The Metropolitan Utilities District operated a municipal ice plant at 20th Street and Poppleton Avenue from to 1918-49. It made the necessity affordable to more Omahans, especially when prices rose in summer from increased demand. MUD built “jitney stations” throughout the city at which customers picked up their ice. The enterprise paid for itself by 1926.

It was discontinued once the ice box was fading away. A 1940 report showed 48,000 mechanical refrigerators were owned by Omaha’s 55,000 households. And it became a financial drain on MUD; from 1932 to 1940, the ice department showed a deficit of $163,277.

World War II reversed the trend, but by 1949 MUD closed the plant. The World-Herald reported that the 400 peddlers and ice stations in 1920 had melted to 35 routes and 15 stations.

Commercial establishments, such as bars and restaurants, by then were buying ice cube makers.

Omaha Ice and Cold Storage, at 423 Jones St., adapted to all the changes. It operated a winter ice-cutting plant at Carter Lake (it burned in 1932) and had a branch plant at 23rd and Boyd Streets (sold after World War II). In its heyday it had 52 home delivery routes in the city, until 1930 using horse-drawn carts.

A four-alarm fire in 1972 destroyed much of the Jones Street plant, save for a new ice cube-making machine. The company went through several mergers and sales before being bought by Arctic Glacier in the mid-2000s.

A modern-day pioneer in temperature-controlled storage was Millard Refrigerated Services. It started in 1962 as Millard Warehouse by Howard and Maxine Larsen and their son Larry (no relation to the pioneer ice maker mentioned earlier). When sold in 2014, it was the second largest cold-storage provider in North America.

Remember Omaha’s Ice Age the next time you go to the ice box …, er, fridge.

