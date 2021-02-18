The Latest: Texas grid stabilizing, half-million powerless

James Andrews uses a plastic bag to stay warm and dry while he walks on Delaware Ave. north of I-244 Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
A face masked couple walk along a Jackson, Miss., sidewalk Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, as light snow mixed with sleet, and rain continue to cover much of the state. Most grocery stores indicated they would open with limited operating hours. The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a winter storm warning for parts of Mississippi effective 6 a.m. Wednesday ahead of another storm system set to impact the region.
A snow plow clears snow off a street, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Portland, Ore.
Two men climb over downed trees as they head out to retrieve gas for generators, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Huntington, W.Va., following a winter weather system.
Maintenance workerLelon Armstrong shovels the sidewalk outside a parking garage in Downtown Memphis, Tenn. as below freezing temperatures grip the Mid-South on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
Houston Police officers Kenneth Bigger, center, and Aaron Day, center right, hand out blankets to people under the elevated portion of I-45 in downtown Houston, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, as a winter weather continues to hit the area.
Power lines are shown Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Houston. More than 4 million people in Texas still had no power a full day after historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts.
Icicles cling to the Marshall University Memorial Fountain after a winter storm on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in downtown Huntington, W.Va.
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon stands on his kitchen counter to warm his feet over his gas stove Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Power was out for thousands of central Texas residents after temperatures dropped into the single digits when a snow storm hit the area on Sunday night.
Fallen trees litter the ground after a tornado tore through a residential area of Brunswick County, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, killing multiple people and injuring others in its trail of destruction.
People push a car free after spinning out in the snow Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Waco, Texas. A winter storm that brought snow, ice and plunging temperatures across the southern Plains and caused a power emergency in Texas stretched its frigid fingers down to the Gulf Coast.
Icicles hang from a building Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in North Kansas City, Mo. A cold streak continues across the region with temperatures expected to drop to -13 degrees Fahrenheit by by Monday.
Peyton McKinney uses a laundry basket for a sled Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Nolensville, Tenn. Much of Tennessee was hit with a winter storm that brought freezing rain, snow, sleet and freezing temperatures.
Francisco Nara with Cowan Landscaping clears snow from a sidewalk on 21st Street near Xanthus Ave., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla.
Icicles form on a citrus tree from a sprinkler system used to protect the trees from the freezing temperatures on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Edinburg, Texas. A sprawling blast of winter weather across the U.S. plunged Texas into an unusually snowy emergency Monday that knocked out power for more than 2 million people, shut down grocery stores and air travel and closed schools ahead of frigid days still to come.
FILE - Vehicles are piled up after a fatal crash on Interstate 35 near Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 that it will investigate a massive crash last week involving over 130 vehicles on an icy Texas highway that left six people dead and dozens injured.
A homeless man Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, sleeps at the Chicago Transit Authority's Clark & Dearborn bus station, the morning after a snowstorm dumped up to 18 inches in the greater Chicago area.
People wait in line to fill propane tanks Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Customers had to wait over an hour in the freezing rain to fill their tanks. Millions in Texas still had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts.
A woman crosses Wabash Avenue Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, after an overnight storm dumped up to 18.5 inches in the Chicago area.
Michael Singletary rests behind a desk at a Gallery Furniture store which opened as a shelter for those without power Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Millions in Texas still had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts.
Dialina Gonzalez sleeps on a mattress inside a Gallery Furniture store which opened as a shelter Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Millions in Texas still had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts.
Jared Southard, left, and Sam Walbridge, pitchers on the University of Texas baseball team, work out at the AT&T Hotel & Conference Center on the UT campus on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Austin, Texas. After they lost electricity in their apartment they moved into the hotel. The Longhorns' first game of the season is Saturday against Mississippi State in Arlington. "We're just trying to get some work in," said Walbridge. "There's not many places to do that."
James Anyaegvu, who lived in a home that burned, speaks with a fire fighter in Austin on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Austin Fire Department and ATCEMS responded to a house fire that killed two people and left several with critical and minor injuries.
After seeing a posting on Facebook, LaDonna (no last name given) drove from Johnson County, Texas to collect some of the dumpsters-full of ice cream thrown out at a supermarket, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Arlington TX. LaDonna said she's collecting the frozen goods for her neighbors. Rolling power outages this week have forced businesses to clear merchandise that needs refrigeration.
People wait in line to fill propane tanks Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Customers waited over an hour in the freezing rain to fill their tanks. Millions in Texas still had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts.
A bluejay looks on as a competitor for food comes in for a landing on a hanging peanut wreath bird feeder on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, on the south shore on Holmes Lake Park in Lincoln, Neb. After 10 days of frigid weather - including a period of below-zero high temperatures - the area is forecasted to receive a more reasonable climate heading into the next week and a half.
A fox or small coyote crosses Plano Road between cars moving through the Spring Creek Nature Area as a second winter storm brought more snow and continued freezing temperatures to North Texas on Tuesday night, Feb. 16, 2021, in Richardson, Texas.
A United Airlines jet is deiced at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Houston. Airport officials said crews are still working to clear thick patches of ice off of the airfield. They expect the airfield to open later this evening after being closed for days due to the severe cold weather which blanketed the area with snow and ice.
With many of the downtown sidewalks covered with ice and impassable, this pedestrian takes to walking along Fortification Street as cars pass him Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Jackson, Miss., as light snow mixed with sleet, and rain continue to cover much of the state. The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a winter storm warning for parts of Mississippi effective 6 a.m. Wednesday ahead of another storm system set to impact the region.
Brett Archibad tries to entertain his family as they attempt to stay warm in their home the BlackHawk neighborhood in Pflugerville, Texas, Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021. Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted Tuesday as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering with no assurances that their electricity and heat — out for 36 hours or longer in many homes — would return soon or stay on once it finally does.
Carlos Mandez waits in line to fill his propane tanks Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Customers had to wait over an hour in the freezing rain to fill their tanks. Millions in Texas still had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts.
Howard and Nena Mamu eat dinner at their home in the Glenwood neighborhood in Hutto, Texas, Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021. Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted Tuesday as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering with no assurances that their electricity and heat — out for 36 hours or longer in many homes — would return soon or stay on once it finally does.
A man seeking shelter from the cold embraces his dog Dittle D Bear while resting at a warming shelter, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. The man who declined to give his real name was a traveler that arrived the night before and stated he was in Odessa this time last year.
This aerial photo shows the devastation Tuesday Feb. 16, 2021, in the Ocean Ridge Plantation area of Brunswick County, N.C. following a tornado.
Snow is piled up on a swing Tuesday morning, Feb. 16, 2021, in La Porte, Ind., after a heavy overnight snowfall. Officially between 5-8 inches fell across the county overnight, but lake effect snow was adding to that total in some areas.
Dori Ann Upchurch is helped by Austin Disaster Relief Network volunteer Cody Sandquist, left, and a Red Cross volunteer to a warming station at University Avenue Church of Christ in Austin, Texas, after being evacuated from her home on Wednesday Feb. 17, 2021. Nearly 3.4 million utility customers around the U.S. were still without power Wednesday in the aftermath of a winter storm that overwhelmed power grids unprepared for climate change, and another blast of snow and ice threatened to impede the efforts to restore service.
The Latest on winter weather across the U.S. (all times local):
AUSTIN, Texas -- Power outages in Texas have dropped to below a half million, but the state is still facing major problems with drinking water systems.
The state’s power grid manager, the Electric Reliability of Council of Texas, says the remaining outages are largely weather-related and not ones that were forced to stabilize the state’s power grid.
Texas officials have ordered 7 million people to boil tap water before drinking it following days of record low temperatures that damaged infrastructure and froze pipes.
That’s one-quarter of the population of the nation’s second-largest state.
At least 36 deaths have been attributed to days of severe winter weather in the United States. Traffic accidents have claimed the most lives, followed closely by the carbon monoxide poisoning of people using vehicles or generators to stay warm.
A half dozen people have died from exposure, including several whose bodies were found along Texas roadways covered in ice and snow, a Kansas woman who wandered outside in her nightgown and a Kentucky woman in an unheated mobile home.
A 75-year-old woman and her three grandchildren were killed in a house fire in Texas while officials believe they were using their fireplace to keep warm during a power outage. Three people died in a tornado in North Carolina. Three more fell through ice, into a pond in Tennessee, a lake in Oklahoma and a swimming pool in Louisiana.