The morel of the story: Mushroom season has begun; here are the do's and don'ts of hunting

There is good news for foragers: Morel mushroom picking season is starting.

Some morels are being found along eastern Nebraska’s river bottoms. In a few weeks, they will emerge in hilly wooded areas above rivers.

“Look for morels near dead and decaying trees like cottonwoods,” said longtime morel hunter Greg Wagner, public information officer at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “Walk slowly and scan the ground carefully. Where you find one, you should find more.”

Wagner reminds mushroom hunters in Nebraska that they must get permission from the landowner to go onto private property, regardless of whether the land is posted.

“Trespassers risk a misdemeanor citation and their mushrooms confiscated,” he said. “Know and respect property boundary fences, as well. Find out what those fences look like ahead of time.”

State parks, state recreation areas and wildlife management areas owned and controlled by Game and Parks are open to the public for noncommercial mushroom hunting. Vehicle park permits are required in state parks and recreation areas.