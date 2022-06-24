'The victory has been realized': Longtime anti-abortion activists celebrate end of Roe

Shirley Lang has been praying for the past 50 years that she would live long enough to see this day.

There was never a doubt in her heart that Roe v. Wade — the landmark Supreme Court case that enshrined a woman's constitutional right to an abortion in 1973 — would eventually be overturned, as happened on Friday.

The question was when?

"I didn't think it would take this long," the 88-year-old Lincoln woman said. "There have been people praying all over America to undo this because it is wrong."

Friday felt like a day for commemoration, longtime anti-abortion activists say: For the nearly 50 years of prayer and hard work, but also for those affected by abortion in the years since.

Breakdown of Midwest states' abortion laws See what the current laws are state by state in the Midwest.

Lang remembers being at the first Walk for Life outside the state Capitol in 1974, the beginning of a lifelong passion to end abortion. She remembers distinctly the words one state senator left the demonstrators with on the Capitol steps.

"He said 'You are on the right side, but you're going to have to work at this for years,'" she said.

Lang took the words to heart and eventually co-founded Lincoln Right to Life.

"I felt like I had to do something about it," she said.

Sandy Danek became involved in the fight in 1989, volunteering with Nebraska Right to Life. As a mother who'd experienced the pain of miscarriage, the battle was a personal one.

"That experience caused me to want to work for the benefit of the child in the womb," she said.

Like Lang, she believed this day would come because Roe "isn't good law" and the fact that prenatal technology — like ultrasounds — has improved in the years since.

Danek eventually served as president of the Nebraska Right to Life board and now serves as executive director, a position she assumed when longtime head Julie Schmidt-Albin died of cancer in 2020.

There's a certain poignancy that Schmidt-Albin is not here to see this day, those who knew her say, considering the profound influence she had on the anti-abortion movement across the state.

"It strikes an emotional chord with me," Danek said. "When she died, many said — and I believe it — that the pro-life structure in the state is due to in part what Julie did in the 32 years she was director. She was brilliant, but steady and strong."

Lisa McInerney leads Lincoln's chapter of Sidewalk Advocates for Life, a group of volunteers who gather outside Planned Parenthood near 48th and Old Cheney Road.

There are anywhere from two to four people on the sidewalk during Planned Parenthood's operating hours on Tuesdays — the day on which abortions are typically performed, McInerney says.

People often come to pray but there are also trained volunteers who approach people driving up to the building to offer resources or to point them to one of Lincoln's three pregnancy care centers — including one right across the street — that offer free ultrasounds and supplies.

Volunteers who support abortion rights are also present, escorting women into the building.

Friday's decision doesn't immediately impact the availability of abortion in Nebraska, but Gov. Pete Ricketts is expected to convene the Legislature for a special session to ban it.

If that happens, McInerney said the focus of the sidewalk advocates will center on consulting women who have been referred by Planned Parenthood to other states where it is legal.

Lincoln's Sidewalk Advocates chapter has only been around for a few years, but anti-abortion activists have gathered and prayed outside Planned Parenthood for much longer.

For years, activists met outside its former location at 37th and South streets, and the Lincoln Right to Life operated a location in a house just to the south of it.

When Planned Parenthood moved further south near 48th and Old Cheney, Lincoln Right to Life followed, moving into a location near where the Women's Care Center, which offers ultrasounds and pregnancy counseling, is now.

Friday's decision feels like an answer to the prayers of those people who have stood outside Planned Parenthood for years, McInerney said.

"We've prayed and hoped for it for a long time," she said.

Julia Lostroh went to her first Walk for Life in 1981 and has been active in the anti-abortion fight ever since.

Friday's decision doesn't mean the fight is over, she said, since many states will still have legal abortion — as they did before Roe made it federally legal. While it's a day of joy, for Lostroh and others, there is a sense of remembrance attached to the news.

"It's not a celebration type of a thing because this is so sad that we've lived with it for 50 years," said Lostroh, a former lobbyist and now PAC chairman for Nebraska Right to Life. "I think it will be a commemoration and a new start for us as far as being able to (implement) some meaningful protections for life."

Marion Miner, the director of pro-life and family policy for the Nebraska Catholic Conference, called the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision in a Mississippi abortion case that led to the overturning of Roe "surreal" and "a real victory for human rights and the fulfillment of many hopes and prayers."

He understands, however, that emotions are going to be high on either side of the abortion divide.

"I think it's incumbent on us to recall that in the midst of our rejoicing and our resolve to act ... those people who are likely to be in shock or unsure of the future," he said. "The church is with those who are suffering, with those who are confused, with those who are alone, and people should know that."

Bishop James Conley of the Diocese of Lincoln said on Twitter shortly after Friday's news he thought he would never see Roe overturned during his lifetime, but always believed the day would come.

"Our Lord has given us a great gift from the love of his most sacred heart," Conley wrote. "We now have to reach out to women and families who find themselves in difficult situations and love them with the heart of Jesus."

In the weeks preceding the decision, which came months after a leaked draft of the court's majority opinion, Catholic churches in Lincoln warned parishioners to be vigilant for possible attacks when the ruling was handed down.

Danek voiced similar concerns, but also said there will be people who will want to "celebrate in the public square."

"They see this as 50 years of very difficult work and finally the victory has been realized," she said.

A victory Lang waited five decades to see.

"When I stand in front of God on Judgment Day, he'll say what did you do in this country, where you were free to stop this," she said. "And I want to be able to say I tried my best."

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS

