Third woman sues Lincoln police for sex discrimination

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A female officer in the Lincoln Police Department has become the third female officer to sue the city of sexual harassment in the last year.

Officer Erin Spilker, spokeswoman for the department, said in her lawsuit that she had faced years of discrimination because she is female. She also criticizes the department's discipline of male officers involved in alleged sex assaults and inappropriate discipline for female officers who come forward.

The filing comes less than a month after the city paid $65,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a former female officer, The Lincoln Journal Star reported.

“She is under a microscope, and has been subjected to assaults, harassment, intimidation, threats and retaliation, which affect her ability to do her job,” Spilker’s attorney, Kelly Brandon said, in the complaint.

Last month, two officers who complained were fired after being investigated by the department's internal affairs unit.

Police Chief Teresa Ewins said in a statement the department has investigated all allegations of discrimination and has taken appropriate disciplinary action.

Ewins said the department was investigating a complaint Spilker filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission when she withdrew that complaint in order to file the lawsuit.

