This instrument is so new, it doesn't have a name

MARQUETTE, Neb. (AP) — In a clearing under dappled sunlight reaching through the trees, modernity in the form of a laptop, cello, professional-grade speaker and a musical instrument like none before created music like no one has heard before.

The instrument is so new, creators William Jason Raynovich and Rebecca Reineke have yet to give their Art Farm-born creation a name.

Raynovich and Reineke finished a prototype of the instrument in June 2020 at Art Farm, an artist collective formed by Ed Dadey in rural Marquette east of Grand Island. Raynovich and Reineke’s collaboration was born May 2020.

The Grand Island Independent reports their roles haven’t been strictly defined, but Raynovich came up with much of the concept while Reineke, a sculptor, built the instrument.

As Reineke — now also a musician — carefully applies different “tools” like rubber mallets and a large single mallet to various areas of the box, about a head shorter than her, Raynovich’s bow slides gracefully over the cello strings. He looks at an open laptop and golden fall leaves float to the ground.

Variances of the music replay through the speakers, a product of computer programming interpreting what is being played. It’s all part of a composition Raynovich has been working on specifically for the duo’s instrument.

It’s a testament to the complexities of music.

“The composition I’m writing has a lot of computer programming. It’s a lot of math, when people look at it, shy away,” Raynovich said after the private performance. “As an artist, as a musician, I’m now using a computer program. I’m having to do computer programming, which is something that one would have never thought that I would not have thought that I was going to do.”

The instrument itself is made of reclaimed wood, a plank of carefully carved out redwood serving like a “key” on a xylophone or marimba. Different means to play the instrument applied at different spots — including its key and the sides of the instrument — produce different sounds.

Standing about 5 feet tall, this is the travel-friendly version of the 10-foot behemoth housed in an Art Farm building months ago.

Actually, the large version is 122.75 inches, Raynovich said, “which is the one-quarter of a length of a 27.5 hertz wavelength, which is very low. The bottom of human hearing is 20.” So tall that Reineke had to design and build a platform to reach the instrument’s “key.”

Putting it in perspective, Reineke explained, “It’s equivalent to the sounds whales make.”

A performance in a small space — a living room — made Reineke, Raynovich and music-minded friends feel uncomfortable, Reineke said.

“We looked online and realized that when whales make those sounds, at the decibels that they do they actually kill fish.”

One listener left with an upset stomach, Raynovich said.

The source of inspiration came from another artist, American composer Harry Partch, who was known for inventing experimental instruments, Reineke said.

“He built something a little bit similar to this but didn’t build the resonating chamber as tall as the sound wave actually is. So (Raynovich) wanted to see what it would be like to make that the way that he wasn’t able to kind of complete the sentence and see what that would sound like.”

Raynovich said Partch’s influence permeated the composition, called “tre’,” as well.

“I was inspired by him in the sense that he talks about this corporeal music. He complained that your European Western art music took a turn with Bach and went to where it was all heady, and not anything about physicality. And he said almost all other cultures has a physicality to music.”

At the treeside performance near Marquette last week, physicality showed through as Reineke tapped, bounced and deliberately pounded the instrument with no name. The seeming simplicity of playing the instrument as the leaves floated to the ground was not so at all, as Raynovich’s bow stroked the cello strings, and computer programming reinterpreted his and Reineke’s original sound-making through the speakers.

“What I’ve tried to create is this Living Program, where it’s constantly modifying the sound, and over a period of time that piece would change,” Raynovich said.

Reineke looked above at the trees surrounding the nature-made concert hall. “That makes it kind of like a forest. Kind of the same, but also changing slightly.”

It seems a little “out there,” but most inventions are. From being “out there,” the interdisciplinary complexities of music were here among the trees, old cars and battered sheds of Art Farm. Without the art collective, Reineke said, “tre’” and its mother invention wouldn’t have been possible.

“It’s a place where we can be amateurs and mess around with something new and meet new people who do weird things from around the world. I think it is a big part of how this happened.”

