This year should see buildings going up at logistics park in Gretna

Sarpy County is investing $5.3 million into an industrial park near the Nebraska Crossing outlet mall to spur development along the Interstate 80 corridor.

The Board of Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement committing to the project, which also includes the City of Gretna, Heimes Group LLC and Sanitary and Improvement District 364 at the county’s Jan. 10 board meeting.

The county will spend $5.3 million upfront but projects a net final cost of $2.9 million to taxpayers once the site is fully developed. The investment will pay to improve Platteview Road from Nebraska 31 east to 210th Street.

Heimes, a construction contractor, is working on about 58 acres northwest of 214th Street and Platteview Road within the City of Gretna’s zoning jurisdiction, while the county controls Platteview Road east of Nebraska 31.

Brian Diedrichsen, managing principal of real estate with NewStreet Properties, which is part of the development team, told the board that grading is complete and that a building should start going vertical soon.

“This project should handle 2 million square feet of industrial development,” Diedrichsen said. “Currently, we have, in theory, four buildings planned.”

The first to be built would be a 400,000-square-foot industrial building, with foundations being put in around May. The building would be finished by early 2024. Diedrichsen said that they’re pursuing three opportunities for who would ultimately move into the space.

A roughly 25-acre site on the property is under contract to be sold to a user with a similar construction schedule, Diedrichsen said. Their first phase would be about 100,000 square feet, finishing construction around mid-2024.

Diedrichsen said he expects the first building to be about $35 million in investment with a total project investment once all buildings are erected of around $150 million to $200 million.

The county’s existing plans already call for $3 million in the current fiscal year and $8 million next fiscal year for Platteview Road improvements, allowing the county to make further investments in planning and design of the expressway in addition to the Gretna Logistics Park spending.

Platteview Road is a two-lane corridor, which doesn’t really accommodate development, Deputy County Administrator Scott Bovick told the board. Three lanes, that have been flattened out, are planned for the area given the proposed development.

