WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reported income from a real estate firm founded by his wife and her family, even after the company ceased to exist, The Washington Post said.

The Nebraska real estate firm, Ginger Ltd. Partnership, was founded in the 1980s and was shut down in 2006, the newspaper reported, citing state incorporation records. A separate firm, Ginger Holdings LLC, was created to assume control of the shuttered company’s land-leasing business, according to the report.

That firm, which is managed by the sister of Thomas' wife, Ginni, has a designated office address at a home in Lincoln, according to records with the Nebraska Secretary of State's office. However, Lancaste County Assessor records show that the sister, Joanne Elliott, sold the home in 2012.

Thomas has continued to report income from the defunct company without mentioning the newer firm on forms, including between $50,000 and $100,000 annually in recent years, The Post said.

The misstatement follows reports by ProPublica this month that Thomas and his wife accepted vacations and flights for years from Harlan Crow, a wealthy real estate developer and Republican donor. The media outlet also reported that the justice and his relatives sold three Georgia properties that include Thomas’ boyhood home to Crow in 2014.

The Thomases didn’t respond to requests from The Post for comment. The justice has previously defended himself, saying he’d been told he didn’t have to report the trips.