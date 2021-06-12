 Skip to main content
Three people die in truck-vehicle collision near Neligh
AP

Three people die in truck-vehicle collision near Neligh

  • Updated
NELIGH, Neb. (AP) — Three people were killed in a collision in northeast Nebraska, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

The crash occurred Friday afternoon at the intersection of Nebraska 14 and U.S. Highway 275 near Neligh, the patrol said.

The patrol said a semitrailer truck driven by Shane Ernest, 31, of Dalton, did not stop at an intersection and collided with an SUV carrying Geraldine Elsberry, 74, and Norman Elsberry, 72, both of Orchard.

All three were declared dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

