Three people injured in shooting near Omaha bar

Three people are expected to recover after being shot in the parking lot of a bar in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Three people are expected to recover after being shot in the parking lot of a bar in Omaha.

Police say officers were called just before 1 a.m. Saturday to Gate 10 Bar on 10th Street. A vehicle reportedly involved in the shooting was leaving the area, prompting a police pursuit.

Once the vehicle was stopped, police say two shooting victims were found inside of it. The men, ages 27 and 31, were taken to University of Nebraska Medical Center with what police describe as non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

A third victim, a 28-year-old man, later arrived at the hospital with a gunshot injury also not believed to be life-threatening. That man said he also had been at Gate 10 Bar.

No arrests have been made and an investigation continues.

