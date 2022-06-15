Thunderstorms cause power outages, tree damage in eastern Nebraska

Thunderstorms swept through eastern Nebraska late Tuesday and early Wednesday, downing tree limbs and causing numerous power outages.
The National Weather Service office in Valley said it received reports of five potential tornadoes. Wednesday morning, the agency sent out survey teams to inspect the damage to determine if tornadoes did indeed occur and if so, how strong they were.
One tornado report came in from near the Pleasant Dale exit along Interstate 80 in Lancaster County and another came from rural Pottawattamie County near Carson, Iowa.
A weather service spokesman said the storms, including hail, kicked up in Seward County and continued into western Iowa.
The weather service received dozens of reports of large hail, including some stones slightly larger than golf balls. Hail damage was reported to crops in Lancaster County and to trees and shrubs along the path of the storm, including in York.
The Omaha Public Power District reported 5,405 customers without power as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Residents of Cass County saw the most outages with 1,929 customers without electricity, according to the utility. By 8:15 a.m., the number was at 1,215.
In Douglas County, 1,706 customers were without power. That number was down to 470 by 8:15. In western Iowa, MidAmerican Energy recorded 3,121 customers out of power as of 5:30 a.m. The number was below 2,400 by 8:15.
There were no outages reported in Lancaster County.
The cold front that pushed into the region with the thunderstorms will bring a temporary reprieve from the heat and humidity. The National Weather Service forecast calls for highs in the low to mid-80s for Lincoln on Wednesday with temperatures pushing back up into the 90s on Thursday.
Reporter Nancy Gaarder contributed to this report.