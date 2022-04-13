Tiny homes in downtown Omaha will house people who've experienced homelessness

OMAHA -- The shiny shovels were ceremonial, but the hope was real for Deanna Villa.

Five years ago, Villa was living under a bridge in South Omaha before homelessness outreach workers took her to the Siena Francis House shelter. Now, she lives in an apartment in a Siena Francis supportive housing complex.

By next year, the 54-year-old Villa could be living in a home of her own, one of 50 tiny houses about to be built near 16th and Charles Streets in Omaha, close to the downtown Siena Francis shelter and all its services. She contemplated that as she dug dirt Tuesday with Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and other dignitaries during a ceremonial groundbreaking.

“This looks like it’s going to be a good opportunity for me to really have a place of my own,” Villa said, with an added thought that made her smile. “With my own bathroom.”

Siena Francis, working with Arch Icon Development, is building The Cottages by Siena Francis just north of its campus. They describe it as a micro-community of single-occupant homes “providing opportunity and housing for persons who had experienced homelessness.”

The houses will be about 275 square feet each, a little smaller than the average American hotel room. Each will have a kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and living room. People will have their own covered porches. They’ll have a community center, laundry, bike storage and storm shelter.

People will pay rent for their houses. But the rent will be subsidized, so they’ll have to pay no more than 30% of their income.

The $8.2 million development is being funded by a variety of sources, mostly state and federal affordable and low-income housing tax credits. It’s scheduled to be completed by March 2023. The first several houses, which are being built by students at Metropolitan Community College, are expected to be delivered this spring.

It is, Siena Francis Board Chair Phil Webb quipped Tuesday, “a groundbreaking development.”

The houses are designed to provide the next step for people who have experienced homelessness and are progressing in programs and settings such as Siena Francis’s permanent supportive housing. They’re aimed at helping end chronic homelessness.

“The Cottages by Siena Francis house development is an important step to create opportunities to make transition from homeless, to housing, jobless to employment and successful futures possible,” Stothert said. “We are grateful to the Siena Francis House, its leadership, partners and donors to make this commitment to affordable housing.”

She announced during her remarks that she will create a new position in the Mayor’s Office to work exclusively on a comprehensive strategy to end homelessness. She plans to fund the position initially with federal American Rescue Plan Act money, and then incorporate it into the city budget.

Linda Twomey, executive director of Siena Francis House, said it served 3,000 individuals in its programs in 2021 and provided more shelter than any other year in its almost 50 years of existence.

“So we know that there’s a need for these 50 houses,” Twomey said. “We know that we will fill them up immediately.”

Many of the people who move into The Cottages will come from Siena Francis’ permanent supportive housing apartments, which come with a high intensity of services, Twomey said.

Not only will that provide more independent living for the people in the houses, it will open up space in the apartments.

“It allows us to take the people in the community with more needs onto our campus and to kind of walk them through a continuum back into the community,” Twomey said.

On any given day, about 900 people are on a list of people who are considered homeless and in need of supportive housing in Omaha, she said.

Howard Traster, 67, has lived in the Siena Francis apartments for almost seven years, he said. He had landed at the shelter after he lost his job at a hospital and his roommates kicked him out of their basement apartment.

“They helped me out, put clothes on my back, gave me a place to sleep and put me back on my feet,” he said.

He hopes to move into The Cottages.

“It’d be like a home, being all alone and just kind of doing my thing,” Traster said.

Villa was suffering the effects of a traumatic assault when she was living on the street. The apartments and services at Siena Francis are helping her recover and get prepared for living independently.

“They let you heal in your own time,” she said.

Asked if she liked the idea of living in a tiny house, Villa said, “Oh yes. As long as it’s mine.”

