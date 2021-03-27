Tiny houses could help meet demand in Atkinson

“I wanted to make sure they were ground level, no steps and wide doors. They are 36-inch doors with straight shots to get into the bedrooms so emergency personnel could go in there,” Seger said.

If retired people will move into these types of houses, it will help to make more houses available for families. The Atkinson City Council amended its code to allow for two of the tiny houses to be on one lot. Otherwise, city code requires one house to be on one lot.

Seger said for his next two tiny houses, he plans to put them on one lot, with a garage between them. He also might build one of the houses with two bedrooms.

After he completes his first four houses, he will assess how everything has worked out before deciding if he wants to continue.

Mike and Adam Schulz do most of the building.

“We started out years ago when I had Mike build me a 24 (foot) by 24 (foot) cabin,” Seger said.

The Schulzes said they are building the tiny houses with used lumber, which came from a two-story house. They also are building them solid, including insulation and smart siding on the ceiling to break up some of the Sheetrock. The houses include an electronic fireplace, set off by tile and slate.