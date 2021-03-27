Tiny houses could help meet demand in Atkinson

ATKINSON, Neb. (AP) — Leo Seger remembers the advice his father gave him.
“He told me two things. Take care of your family, but the very second thing he told me was to take care of Atkinson. He loved this town.”
Seger shares the same passion for his hometown. He is the third generation to own and operate Seger Funeral Home, with plans for a son to take over after him. His father, Paul, died in 2019.
“Dad was a big supporter of Atkinson,” Seger told the Norfolk Daily News. “We were one of the first two or three families that had been here since the incorporation of the town.”
One of the streets, Carberry Street, was named after another one of his family on his dad’s side.
That’s one of the reasons Seger has ventured into what’s known as tiny houses. It is the same movement that has been made popular on TV and in magazines, showing the benefits of downsizing and living a simpler lifestyle.
Seger, who served on the Atkinson City Council for years, said like other towns, Atkinson needs more housing.
“We could easily have another 300 to 400 people live here who now come from O’Neill to work here,” Seger said. “We just don’t have the housing.”
Seger said two of his best friends are builders, Adam and Mike Schulz. They all work on a lot of projects from hot rods to construction.
Two of the tiny houses they are working on now are almost opposites. One will be contemporary and the other whimsical or like a cottage.
“We have row apartments. We have duplexes. What we don’t have is anything like this,” Seger said.
The tiny houses have about 700 square feet. They each have a divided bathroom and bedroom, with an open kitchen that leads into a great room.
Seger said after working on the first one, they decided they needed to add a utility room because there was no place for a water heater. The furnace is under the crawl space.
At this point, Seger said his plans would be to rent them out.
“Basically, I’m using this for retirement income,” he said. “But if the right person would come along and want to buy one, I’d probably sell it.”
By using a vaulted ceiling and open concept with lots of windows, the houses seem to be bigger than they are.
They primarily will be marketed to people who are retired and looking to downsize or someone just starting out and looking for a place to begin. They are zero-entry with no obstacles.
“I wanted to make sure they were ground level, no steps and wide doors. They are 36-inch doors with straight shots to get into the bedrooms so emergency personnel could go in there,” Seger said.
If retired people will move into these types of houses, it will help to make more houses available for families. The Atkinson City Council amended its code to allow for two of the tiny houses to be on one lot. Otherwise, city code requires one house to be on one lot.
Seger said for his next two tiny houses, he plans to put them on one lot, with a garage between them. He also might build one of the houses with two bedrooms.
After he completes his first four houses, he will assess how everything has worked out before deciding if he wants to continue.
Mike and Adam Schulz do most of the building.
“We started out years ago when I had Mike build me a 24 (foot) by 24 (foot) cabin,” Seger said.
The Schulzes said they are building the tiny houses with used lumber, which came from a two-story house. They also are building them solid, including insulation and smart siding on the ceiling to break up some of the Sheetrock. The houses include an electronic fireplace, set off by tile and slate.
Mike Schulz said they like to bounce ideas off one another. One of the things that is most important in the tiny houses is to keep it simple, he said.