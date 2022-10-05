To begin planning Memorial Stadium's future, NU will hire third party

KEARNEY — Memorial Stadium will turn 100 years old next year, and to celebrate, the University of Nebraska wants to give it a makeover.

Just how much of a renovation or upgrade the stadium will receive remains to be seen, however.

NU administrators say the project could move forward with $200 million in private donations, albeit under a more limited scope.

Or, if donors are feeling particularly generous, Memorial Stadium could see as much as $500 million in work done in the coming years.

To date, no money has been raised for the project — administrators stressed no tax dollars or student tuition or fees would be used — and as such, no scope has been set or designs committed to paper.

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said it was the right time to begin planning for what the future of Memorial Stadium will look like, particularly after the ribbon is cut next summer on the $165 million Go Big athletic training facility.

"The need is there," Green told the NU Board of Regents on Friday.

Board members unanimously approved a plan to hire a third-party firm that will help move the fundraising, design and construction along in the coming years.

Doing so required the board to waive its policy for how facilities projects normally proceed, which generally involves the university developing a program statement before selecting a contractor.

Administrators and regents said there were multiple benefits to doing so in this case.

NU President Ted Carter said any individual or firm hired to serve as the "right hand" as project manager would help juggle "a whole different level of complexity and moving parts" from day one.

A third party would also allow NU's facilities team to continue managing the hundreds of millions of dollars of renovations, upgrades and building replacements currently taking place across the university system.

Regent Bob Phares of North Platte said any decisions about how much money to spend on the project, or which general contractor will eventually oversee the work, would still need to be approved by the board.

Phares, the regents' chairman this year, said the "reverse process" was "a very good approach for a very complex problem."

"I think it makes great sense for a project of this size and complexity to get a lot of input," he said.

Other regents also said they supported adopting an alternative process to enhancing Memorial Stadium in order to make sure it was done right.

Regent Rob Schafer of Beatrice said a redesign of Memorial Stadium could help put a renewed focus on students' experience at games, and Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus said NU needed to ensure any changes to the stadium were well thought out.

"This is the only time we're going to have a chance to do it right," Pillen said.

Speaking to reporters last week, NU athletic director Trev Alberts said Nebraska has three “overriding priorities” as it sets out on this process: Modernization, enhanced fan experience, and equitable and affordable access. In a follow-up question, Alberts said that the students will be among the primary priorities, as well.

Student Regent Jacob Drake, who represents the students of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on the board, said a renovation of Memorial Stadium was "one of the most public things the university can do."

"There's nothing more Nebraskan than the Husker fan experience," Drake said.