Top Nebraska public health official takes private sector job

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is losing its top infectious disease expert to the private sector just as the state is working to distribute coronavirus vaccines.

Dr. Tom Safranek, who was Nebraska's state epidemiologist for 30 years, said Wednesday that he is retiring to take a job as chief medical officer for Omaha-based corporate health care consultant Total Wellness. Safranek joins a list of at least 181 state and local public health leaders in 38 states who have resigned, retired or been fired since the pandemic began last spring.

Many public health officials across the country have faced political criticism from people resisting mask orders and quarantines they recommended. In Nebraska, Gov. Pete Ricketts has rejected requiring masks to be worn because he has said such an order would breed resistance, but he has implemented other social distancing restrictions over the past year.

Safranek didn’t directly say in his statement why he decided to leave his government job, and he didn’t immediately respond to questions Wednesday. But he said he wants to help TotalWellness use its experience in providing flu shot clinics for major companies to help states distribute coronavirus vaccines.