Top U.S. rep details talks with Taliban at UNO Afghan center

Mujtaba Karimi got lucky, in a way: An American soldier helped him get a seat on the first refugee flight out of Afghanistan last year as the country collapsed around him.

In the fallen government of President Ashraf Ghani, Karimi, 27, was an assistant working on issues of health and empowerment. Suddenly he was alone, penniless, seeking asylum in the United States.

He had never heard of Nebraska until just before he moved here.

“When I looked it up, what I could find is corn,” he said with a laugh.

After a stint loading trucks for Walmart, he now works for a resettlement agency in Omaha, helping refugees like himself find their way in a new country.

On Tuesday, Karimi was one of about 100 people — including dozens of Afghan refugees — attending a public briefing by Thomas West, the U.S. State Department’s special representative for Afghanistan, at the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s student center.

UNO’s Center for Afghanistan Studies sponsored West’s visit, which was moderated by its director, Sher Jan Ahmadzai.

“This center has been in existence for 50 years. It’s a premier center of learning and study in the U.S.,” West said. “We view UNO as a partner.”

West painted a grim picture of life in the country where U.S. service members fought for 20 years to build democracy, until it fell to fundamentalist Taliban forces about 15 months ago.

West said 97% of its 38 million residents are now living in poverty. Half of them need “life-saving” food assistance to prevent starvation. Girls are barred from school, and women are barred from work. Forced marriages are increasing.

“The scale of what we’re seeing is devastating,” West said.

At the same time, he added, the world has provided $4.4 billion in aid for the Afghan people, one-fourth of that from the United States.

For many Americans, the plight of Afghanistan has faded. But the U.S. government, West said, continues “ongoing and robust engagement” with the Taliban government.

He said the Taliban seeks international acceptance. It wants to reopen embassies around the world, and rejoin the United Nations, and get relief from crushing international sanctions. To salvage its economy, the country needs to regain access to the worldwide banking system.

“I don’t think the Taliban has earned any of this,” West said. “Most of the rest of the world has not moved on any of these issues.”

He said the Taliban’s awful human rights record and its continued tolerance of terrorists in Afghanistan stands in the way.

West stressed the need for the Afghan people to stand up to the Taliban and insist on their rights — though not with armed resistance. He said there will not be a return of Western military forces.

“The group of people who have the most leverage over the Taliban are Afghans,” he said.

Ahmadzai acknowledged that 90,000 Afghans with ties to the U.S. and its coalition partners have been evacuated. But he pressed the diplomat as to what the U.S. is doing to help tens of thousands of allies who remain stranded.

That includes the employees of the Center for Afghanistan Studies’ Kabul office, which for years was involved in training Afghan women to teach in girls’ schools.

“My colleagues are still stuck there,” Ahmadzai said.

West agreed that the delays are frustrating. He said the U.S. and its allies will continue to bring in as many as possible.

“Afghans are not being relocated quite at the clip we would like,” he said, “but efforts will continue.”

West’s job means personally negotiating with the Taliban, and he believes the effort has been worthwhile. He said the effort has helped humanitarian aid get into Afghanistan, and helped avoid a shutdown of health services in several provinces.

“It’s important to be clear-eyed and honest about what 15 months of engagement has produced,” West said. “So far, we have judged a policy of engagement versus isolation as one that can help us.”

Karimi said he hopes to make a home in Nebraska, but he would like to have his family with him. His parents, a brother and a sister gained refugee status in Canada. Two other siblings are in Turkey and one in Indonesia.

“We had a good life in Afghanistan. We are the result of the U.S. investment,” Karimi said. “I hope we will create a better world.”