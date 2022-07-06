Tornado damages at least six homes near Grand Island

A half dozen or more homes in the Grand Island area were damaged by a tornado early Monday.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office deployed a drone that located damage in southeast Grand Island running northwest along Gunbarrel Road.
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado, with winds topping out at 110 mph, traveled nearly 10 miles after forming 4 miles south of Grand Island just after midnight.
The weather service office in Hastings said damage to homes including windows blown out, shingles torn off and siding damaged. At least one home lost part of its roof decking. In Merrick County, a 100-year-old barn was among outbuildings destroyed by the tornado.
Some customers in the area lost power due to the storm, Hall County officials said. All but one residence had power restored as of 11 a.m.
PhotoFiles: It's a Twister! Nebraska tornadoes through history
Police in southeastern Nebraska say the roof over a hotel pool collapsed, killing a child. The incident happened Sunday night at a Hampton Inn in York. Police say in a news release that officers and firefighters responding to multiple 911 calls about the roof collapse found one person — a boy — trapped beneath the debris and pronounced him dead at the scene. His name and age had not been released by midday Tuesday. The cause of the collapse is under investigation, including by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office. The hotel was evacuated, and no one else was reported injured.
A special season allows hunters to kill as many animals as possible in the area to relieve problems landowners are having with elk destroying their crops. It's believed to be only 15 to 20 of the massive animals.