Tornado damages at least six homes near Grand Island

Police in southeastern Nebraska say the roof over a hotel pool collapsed, killing a child. The incident happened Sunday night at a Hampton Inn in York. Police say in a news release that officers and firefighters responding to multiple 911 calls about the roof collapse found one person — a boy — trapped beneath the debris and pronounced him dead at the scene. His name and age had not been released by midday Tuesday. The cause of the collapse is under investigation, including by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office. The hotel was evacuated, and no one else was reported injured.