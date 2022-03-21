Tornado season could come earlier this year, forecaster says

Tornado season could start earlier than normal in the U.S. this year, according to a severe weather outlook from AccuWeather.

The weather forecasting company predicts there could be anywhere from 120-170 tornadoes in March and 200-275 in April. Those are well above the long-term averages of 80 and 155.

Paul Pastelok, AccuWeather senior meteorologist, said tornado activity in recent years has been pushing farther east from the traditional "Tornado Alley," which encompasses a swath of the southern Plains to the northern Plains that includes central Texas, much of Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota, and small parts of Colorado, New Mexico and Iowa, and he expects that trend to continue.

AccuWeather predicts the highest risk of severe weather from March to May will stretch from eastern parts of South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma all the way into the northeast. Omaha is on the western end of the area with the highest risk, while Lincoln is just outside of it, in an area of more moderate risk.

There was already a tornado outbreak in Iowa the first weekend of March that destroyed dozens of homes and left seven people dead.

Pastelok said at this point it appears unlikely the Lincoln area will see significant severe weather in March.

"March right now is not likely very active for Lincoln," he said.

But Pastelok said he thinks there's going to be "a lot more activity" in April.

That would be a big change from last year, when there were no tornadoes in the entire state in April, after only one in March.

While Pastelok predicts fewer tornadoes in May compared with the average, he said those storms may be more concentrated in the Midwest.

Over the past 30 years, Nebraska has seen the bulk of its tornadoes in May and June, averaging about 30 total in those two months, more than in the other 10 months combined.

One thing that could work to hinder severe weather is the drought that's gripping much of the western half of the U.S., including Nebraska, because dry conditions tend to hinder the development of storms.

Al Dutcher, Nebraska’s associate state climatologist, said he thinks odds favor a stormy spring across the region, something that has been lacking the past two years.

He said he'll be watching the next month and a half to see if stormy weather continues in the southern U.S. If it does, he believes Nebraska will have a better shot at a wetter spring.

The drought itself is a severe weather condition that bears watching this spring. As of Thursday, nearly all of Nebraska was in drought conditions, with nearly half the state, including southern Lancaster County, in severe drought or worse.

Though the rain and snow that fell Thursday night into Friday brought needed moisture, including 0.68 inches officially in Lincoln, much more is needed to improve the dry conditions.

That's not looking likely, however. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in its spring forecast released Thursday, predicts drought conditions will stay the same or worsen across the western half of the U.S., including in virtually all of Nebraska.

The drought conditions and warmer-than-normal conditions will increase the risk of wildfires across much of the West and the Central Plains, including Nebraska.

"This year, in addition to severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, we need to prepare for hazards that could occur because of drought conditions affecting the state," said Erv Portis, assistant director of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

Portis called the threat of wildfires a "top concern" this spring.

The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report. Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

