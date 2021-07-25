Tourism up at Scotts Bluff National Monument

Hoteliers reported high occupancies during April, May and June. Gering’s lodging revenue is up over 30% compared to the five-year average in April, May and June.

Aside from the draw of the monument, Niedan-Streeks attributes the boom in tourism to the various local events like the Rubidoux Quick and Dirty, the Father’s Day Classic Car Show and baseball tournaments.

“All of those events saw a lot of people coming out from outside the area and staying overnight in hotels,” she said. “We’ve seen it at small events as well as at the bigger events. Every event, no matter the size of it, in our community has seen record-breaking numbers in attendance.

“In Gering, we’ve mirrored what Dan has told you his numbers are at the monument with a huge increase in April, May and June.”

She expects that upward trend will continue in July and August, especially with events like Oregon Trail Days and the upcoming Old West Balloon Fest and U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships in August.

“I would say our occupancy is probably going to be up a higher percentage — probably 45% to 50% — when we look at July and August,” she said.