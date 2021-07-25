Tourism up at Scotts Bluff National Monument

GERING, Neb. (AP) — As the summer tourism season continues, local tourism maintains high visitor turnout as people hit the road, traveling to destinations like the Scotts Bluff National Monument.
Scotts Bluff National Monument Superintendent Dan Morford said tourism numbers for the past three months are up.
“We’re definitely substantially higher than our five-year average,” he told the Scottsbluff Star-Herald.
Looking at visitor numbers, Morford said the park’s visitation is up 52% for the months of April, May and June. Tourism numbers for 2020 were removed as outliers due to the pandemic.
“We are about 52% more than our five-year average,” he said. “It’s been hopping out here.
“We are probably on the lower end of percentages for parks across the entire country.”
Although there is no fee to visit Scotts Bluff National Monument, Morford said the cooperative agreement with the park store supports the monument’s outreach programming.
“Their sales are very good and as a partner with them, we get a percentage of that back to use for educational programs or evening programs,” Morford said. “That’s how they support and help us.”
Morford said the monument has seen groups visit that are on extended vacations, with some people teleworking while traveling across the country.
“This is the first time I’ve heard people say, ‘We’re taking the next two months off and we’re traveling,’” he said.
Reflecting back on the start of the tourism season in the spring, Morford said he was hopeful for a good tourism season and that has happened.
“Early in the spring, we were thinking ‘Well, we really don’t know what’s going to happen. We hope things will crank up.’ Boy, did they crank up.”
The monument visitors have traveled from across the country, with visitors recently from Connecticut and Vermont to California.
The influx of visitors at the monument has also positively affected the local economy, evident from lodging tax numbers.
Karla Niedan-Streeks, the director of tourism for the city of Gering, said the monument is the community’s top attraction and increased attendance there has boosted Gering’s lodging, restaurant and business revenues.
“When we’re able to have increased visitation at the monument, as our number one attraction, that sets the tone for how our visitor numbers are going to be community wide,” Niedan-Streeks said. “Fortunately, April was an extraordinarily good month for visitation as was May and June. My expectation is that July will be the same.”
Hoteliers reported high occupancies during April, May and June. Gering’s lodging revenue is up over 30% compared to the five-year average in April, May and June.
Aside from the draw of the monument, Niedan-Streeks attributes the boom in tourism to the various local events like the Rubidoux Quick and Dirty, the Father’s Day Classic Car Show and baseball tournaments.
“All of those events saw a lot of people coming out from outside the area and staying overnight in hotels,” she said. “We’ve seen it at small events as well as at the bigger events. Every event, no matter the size of it, in our community has seen record-breaking numbers in attendance.
“In Gering, we’ve mirrored what Dan has told you his numbers are at the monument with a huge increase in April, May and June.”
She expects that upward trend will continue in July and August, especially with events like Oregon Trail Days and the upcoming Old West Balloon Fest and U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships in August.
“I would say our occupancy is probably going to be up a higher percentage — probably 45% to 50% — when we look at July and August,” she said.
Scotts Bluff County Tourism Director Brenda Leisy said the county’s March and April lodging tax numbers brought in record amounts of revenues. The county’s lodging taxes exceeded amounts from 2019 in March. In 2019, Scotts Bluff County hotels, RV parks and other lodging venues brought in around $17,000 for the economy. In March 2021, Leisy said, lodging taxes totaled $26,600.
During the month of April, $35,400 in lodging taxes came into the county, a $10,000 increase above historical averages for the county. The 2019 figures for April totaled $26,800.
Heading into the fall and winter seasons, the monument’s visitor numbers historically have declined, but Morford said the weather is a key variable.
“Our fall season for a number of years tailed off near the end of September, but starting in about 2014, we really started to see October staying busier than it had been by 30%,” Morford said.
November tourism fluctuates yearly with some years seeing fewer visitors and others doing better.
“By the time we hit October, it’s very weather dependent from there through predominately March,” he said.
“We’re just glad to be open, having visitors here and interacting with them,” Morford said. “I know staff enjoys having visitors coming in after last year with little interaction due to very few visitors.
“It’s good to see the out of town visitors here. Not only do we get to tell our story, but also the community reaps the benefits of the economic impact.”
