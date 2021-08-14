Tractor club members hope to get out for more drives

ST. PAUL, Neb. (AP) — The members of the Central Nebraska Antique Tractor and Equipment Club are tired of just standing around and looking at their tractors, or keeping them stored in a shed.
So they’re going to going to get behind the wheel and use them more often.
The club’s first tractor drive, held last month, was a great success. Twenty-six tractors covered 31.5 miles on July 9, the first day of Grover Cleveland Alexander Days in St. Paul.
The turnout was greater than expected, and the drive was “a lot of fun,” said club member Lewis Barth. The “camaraderie was tremendous.”
The Grand Island Independent reports club members hope to have two such drives next year. One of them will be earlier in the year, when temperatures aren’t as warm.
Increased activity isn’t just limited to the tractor drives. Diedrich Dugger, another club member, wants to spend more time driving around his 2-year-old grandson on his 1953 Minneapolis Moline BG one-row.
The Central Nebraska Antique Tractor and Equipment Club began about 18 years ago. It has about 100 members, including a considerable number of women.
The club started out having a tractor show during Grover Cleveland Alexander Days. Later, it added tractor games during the annual St. Paul event. The club also participates in, but does not organize, the GCA parade.
Club members also handle the tractor show at the Nebraska State Fair. The group meets once a month at the library in St. Paul.
The drive last month started in St. Paul at 10 a.m. Club members drove to Palmer along the river road.
They stopped at the veterans memorial in Palmer, where Dugger served lunch, with assistance from The Store in Palmer.
That memorial is a wonderful place, Dugger said, thanks to a major donation from the Dinsdale family.
Later, the tractor drivers stopped at the Bob and Betty Dvorak farm east of St. Paul. Barth served homemade cinnamon ice cream.
The group returned to St. Paul at about 4:30 p.m.
The tractor drivers were organized. They brought a portable toilet in case someone needed it.
Barth’s wife, Marliss, and JoAnn Gosda brought along a pickup and trailer to haul a tractor if one broke down.
On the drive, Gene Rice drove a 1958 Allis-Chalmers D14. Barth piloted a 1967 1550 Oliver High Crop, which belongs to his wife. It was one of only 16 made.
In some tractor drives, the participants move along at 15 mph. But for the July 9 event, the group moved at a more relaxed pace of 11 or 12 mph. That helped the drivers stick together.
Some very old tractors were never meant to go more than 7 mph.
Antique tractor owners are a sociable bunch.
“It doesn’t matter what tractor you have. You can always talk with another tractor guy,” Barth said. “You have something in common that opens the conversation.”
“Even if it’s just a brand of tire that you have on your tractor,” said Dugger, who lives five miles west of Palmer.
Owners of old tractors have a lot of money and time invested in them, Barth said. Collecting tractors is “kind of an addiction.”
So it’s nice to get together with other guys and talk about them, Rice said.
Rice, Barth, Dugger and other people like to gather in Rice’s “shed” in St. Paul, which is actually a 40- by 80-foot building.
There, they spend a lot of time talking about tractors.
Dugger is a frequent visitor.
“We have solved a lot of the world’s problems right here in these two chairs,” Rice said.
A sign inside says, “What happens in the shed stays in the shed.”
Many of the tractors they own have a story behind them.
Rice paid $100 for a 1949 Allis-Chalmers Model B that had been in a fire. Doug Fousek, a friend of the group, restored the tractor so well that it now “purrs like a kitten,” Rice said.
Fousek never went to school to learn to be a mechanic.
“He’s self-trained. And he’s very, very meticulous,” Dugger said. “He’ll sit there and look at something for 20 minutes and then figure it out.”
Many of the collectors grew up with the tractors they now proudly own.
Rice points to a photo taken in about 1956. He was 7, and he’d already been doing field work for a couple of years. He would plow while holding on to his little sister.
In the July 9 drive, Dugger’s son, Chris, piloted a tractor that Diedrich’s father purchased new in 1954 in Palmer.
“It got out of the family but I found it and got it back in,” he said.
Barth has a Ferguson that his uncle bought new in 1952. His father sold it in 1972. Barth found it 15 years ago, and eventually got it back.
When they’re driving in the country, people like Barth keep on the lookout for old tractors.
“Constantly,” he said.
Barth uses a modern tractor around his place.
“It’s handy. It’s much more modern. It’s comfortable. It’s got air conditioning, a heater and everything,” he said.
But he’s not sure those tractors will ever become collectors’ items “because the computer systems are going to be outdated.
These tractors never get outdated. You can always fix them,” Barth said of the older models.
If he had to push snow or feed cattle, Dugger would use a newer model.
“But if I wanted to just go out and drive up and down the road and have some fun, I’d get on the old tractor,” he said.
Barth, 71, lives west of Dannebrog. He graduated from St. Paul High School in 1968.
Rice, 72, lives in St. Paul. He graduated from Palmer High School in 1967 — three years before Dugger graduated.
Dugger, 69, has serious health problems. He has kidney cancer and liver cancer. The cancer, he said, has spread into the bottom parts of his lungs. A year ago, a doctor told him he had six months to live.
Working on tractors keeps his mind off his health problems.
“It keeps me occupied and not sitting around thinking that I’m sick all the time,” said Dugger, who’s working on three tractor projects right now.
Rice helps keep Dugger active.
“I’ve known him his whole life,” Rice said. “He’s a good friend, and as long as he’s healthy and wants to go on tractor drives or go to tractor shows, I’m going with him or taking him because he’s just a good friend.”
