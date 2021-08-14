Tractor club members hope to get out for more drives

A sign inside says, “What happens in the shed stays in the shed.”

Many of the tractors they own have a story behind them.

Rice paid $100 for a 1949 Allis-Chalmers Model B that had been in a fire. Doug Fousek, a friend of the group, restored the tractor so well that it now “purrs like a kitten,” Rice said.

Fousek never went to school to learn to be a mechanic.

“He’s self-trained. And he’s very, very meticulous,” Dugger said. “He’ll sit there and look at something for 20 minutes and then figure it out.”

Many of the collectors grew up with the tractors they now proudly own.

Rice points to a photo taken in about 1956. He was 7, and he’d already been doing field work for a couple of years. He would plow while holding on to his little sister.

In the July 9 drive, Dugger’s son, Chris, piloted a tractor that Diedrich’s father purchased new in 1954 in Palmer.

“It got out of the family but I found it and got it back in,” he said.

Barth has a Ferguson that his uncle bought new in 1952. His father sold it in 1972. Barth found it 15 years ago, and eventually got it back.