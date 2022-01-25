Trial of man charged in Lincoln officer's death to be moved

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man charged with killing a Lincoln police investigator will not be tried in Lancaster County, a judge has ruled.

Lancaster County District Court Judge Andrew Jacobsen ordered Monday that the trial of Felipe Vazquez, 18, be moved to Platte County in northeast Nebraska, The Lincoln Journal Star reported.

Vazquez is charged with first-degree murder and several other counts in the death of Police Investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera. The officer was shot on Aug. 26, 2020, while serving a warrant at Vazquez's home. Herrera died the next month.

Vazquez's attorney had argued in a motion that he could not receive a fair trial in Lancaster County because of extensive publicity surrounding Herrera's death and burial.

Jacobsen agreed, saying Vazquez could likely not receive a fair trial anywhere in southeast Nebraska. He scheduled the trial to start March 7 in Columbus.

