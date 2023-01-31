Twelve of 16 ducks at Ravenna Lake found shot to death

RAVENNA — Since last summer, 16 ducks have been unofficial mascots of Ravenna Lake. They entertained campers and children and were being fed this winter by a group of retirees.

But last week, 12 of the ducks were shot and who did the shooting remains unknown, according to Stephen A. Gaasch, facilities director of Buffalo County.

The ducks were last seen alive Tuesday afternoon, so the shooting is believed to have taken place Tuesday night, Gaasch said. He and several others ventured out across the frozen lake to the open water and retrieved the bodies. Several ducks had multiple gunshot wounds.

“We still have four ducks to watch, but it breaks our hearts to not see the other 12 out there with them,” Gaasch said. “I cannot believe that anyone would be so cruel and heartless as to shoot a dozen tame ducks.”

Gaasch said he hopes the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska Game and Parks can find whomever is responsible.

“Being a Nebraskan is supposed to be a source of pride. We don’t do things like this,” he said.

