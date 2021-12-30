Two 16-year-olds arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two 16-year-olds are now in custody in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl in Omaha, police said Thursday.

Police say both suspects were booked Wednesday for first-degree murder. One of the boys also is accused of using a weapon to commit a felony. It wasn't immediately clear if they have been formally charged.

Isabella Santiago died on Dec. 22. Two men told police that a black car pulled up to them and people inside the car started shooting. The injured girl was driven to a fire station at 25th and L Street. From there, she was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Isabella was a freshman at Omaha South High School.

