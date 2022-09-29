Two Lincoln residents die in western Nebraska crash

An eastern Nebraska man who pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a U.S. wildlife officer and brandishing a gun during a violent crime has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in federal prison. The Omaha World-Herald reports that 24-year-old Cody Cape, of Blair, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to 117 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system. Prosecutors say Cape was incensed when the wildlife officer cited him and a friend in October 2020 for a hunting and fishing violation near the DeSoto Wildlife Refuge. The friend later told police that Cape had explained ways he planned to kill the wildlife officer and his family.