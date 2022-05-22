 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two men dead, one wounded in Lincoln shooting on Sunday

Two men died and a third man was hospitalized after a Sunday morning shooting in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two men died and a third man was hospitalized after a Sunday morning shooting in Lincoln.

Police released few details about the shooting that was reported around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. Lincoln Police said officers found two shooting victims inside a home near 30th and P streets after a man called 911 to report he had been shot.

Police said a 26-year-old man and a 42-year-old man died at the home. A short time later, a 19-year-old man who was wounded in the shooting showed up at a Lincoln hospital. Police said he was in serious but stable condition.

No arrests were reported Sunday morning and police did not immediately release the victims' names.

The shooting deaths are the second and third homicides of the year in Lincoln. All three homicides happened in the last week.

