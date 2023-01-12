 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two people die in plane crash in southeast Nebraska

Officials say two men died when their plane crashed in southeast Nebraska

AUBURN, Neb. (AP) — Two men died when their plane crashed in southeast Nebraska, officials said Thursday.

Nemaha County Sheriff Brent Lohman said the county received a call about 11 p.m. Wednesday regarding a plane that had left Lincoln for the Auburn airport and had not returned to Lincoln as expected.

Searchers found the Cessna 150 small aircraft about a mile south of the Auburn airport.

The two men on board — 41-year-old Dustan Biegler of Valparaiso, and 24-year-old Colton Hill of Kearney — were killed.

Auburn is about 65 miles (104.61 kilometers) south of Omaha.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney said in a release Thursday that Hill graduated from the school in May with a degree in aviation systems management with an emphasis in flight operations. He was also a pitcher on the 2018 Loper baseball team.

The National Transportation and Safety Board will investigate the crash.

