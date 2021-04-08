Two rockslides close areas of Scotts Bluff National Monument

The recent swings in temperatures and moisture took a toll on Scotts Bluff National Monument this week.

Officials closed the monument’s Saddle Rock Trail while crews removed debris from fallen limestone. The Scotts Bluff Summit Road is also closed because of rockfalls.

Superintendent Dan Morford attributed the two slides to weather. Morford said moisture freezing then melting combined with winds are a shattering combination for the monument.

“When they all come together, that seems to be when a majority of our activity happens,” he said.

Morford expected the trails to stay closed until Friday as crews work to remove the rock.

“You can still walk to Scott Springs, but the upper trail is closed,” he said.

Morford said his office was notified of the rock slides late Tuesday night. He said his crews got up Wednesday morning and confirmed that limestone splintered off. Morford said the rock slide on the Saddle Rock Trail occurred between tunnels two and three.

“It’s gonna take some time (to clear) because of the size of the material,” he said.