U.S. Attorney for Nebraska Joe Kelly submits resignation
AP

U.S. Attorney for Nebraska Joe Kelly submits resignation

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney for Nebraska, Joe Kelly, has submitted his resignation.

Kelly announced his resignation in a letter Wednesday, noting that Justice Department and President Joe Biden had asked for the resignations of all U.S. attorneys by the end of February to allow the new administration to begin the process of replacing the political appointees.

Kelly was the top prosecutor for Lancaster County in 2017 when he was appointed U.S. attorney by then-President Donald Trump and confirmed to the position in the U.S. Senate.

Kelly’s resignation is effective Feb. 28.

Until Biden nominates a successor who is confirmed by the Senate, an acting U.S. attorney designated by the Justice Department will lead the office.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

