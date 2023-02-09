OMAHA -- Tote bags, bins and coolers held cookie tins, clothing and cans of Mountain Dew.

In every corner of Sarah Nocita’s office in the accounting department at Hill Bros Transportation, boxes were stacked high. On top of a pile of papers sat a spare loaf of bread. The rest of her belongings were divvied up between her car, a trailer that she kept on site at work and a storage unit.

For over a month, she lived in this state of limbo: sleeping in a hotel, her possessions scattered about town.

Nocita's displacement was the final indignity imposed by Legacy Crossing Apartments, the northwest Omaha complex that city officials shut down in December because of unsanitary and dangerous living conditions. In her nearly three-year stay, Nocita sometimes went days without heat, was told to spray black mold with bleach and had her furniture destroyed by water damage.

The massive 25-acre, 17-building, 408-unit complex also had long been a thorn in the side of city officials. For more than two years, fire and planning inspectors had been urging the property owner, Colorado-based investment firm Vukota Capital Management, and property manager Avantic to bring the buildings up to code.

Neither Avantic nor Vukota returned multiple email inquiries seeking comment for this story.

City officials say they used the tools they had to try to get the property owner to address problems at Legacy Crossing before the complex became an immediate threat to life and safety.

But tenants and advocates say the city's enforcement mechanisms are not effective enough when a property owner won't cooperate. They note that Vukota was allowed to continue operating despite telling city officials last August that they would pay fees for violations, but not make fixes.

Four months later, swarms of city inspectors and firefighters descended on the complex in the morning hours of Dec. 19. They knocked on doors and informed people that they had to vacate their apartments by the end of the day.

The pre-Christmas evacuation launched a period of uncertainty and challenges for tenants — many of whom have poor or no credit, are on Section 8 subsidized housing or are in an otherwise precarious financial situation. Of the 159 households displaced, 95 have moved into new permanent housing as of Feb. 3, according to Heartland Family Services. The rest are living in hotels funded by Heartland or staying with friends and family.

The hasty evacuation has also raised questions for former tenants and their advocates. How did the city not know how bad the conditions were at Legacy Crossing earlier? If they did know, why did it take them so long to do more to fix it? How did the owners get away with housing people in substandard conditions for so long, and then leave the tenants, nonprofit organizations and the community to pay the price?

"It's unconscionable," said Erin Feichtinger, a housing justice advocate who has helped tenants displaced in similar situations, including the evacuations of the Yale Park apartments in 2018 and The Flora apartments in 2022.

"The consequences for those tenants were huge," Feichtinger said. "They paid the price. The community paid the price. For every single instance when this has happened, that person, through no fault of their own, is now homeless . . . , is now trying to put their life back together, is trying to find a place to live. Why should they be on the hook like that? It's absolutely backwards."

Records show that city housing code enforcement and fire officials did try to get the owners and property managers to make repairs. Inspectors, responding to complaints from tenants, issued violation notices and ordered repairs. In several cases, the landlord made the required fixes.

When they failed to comply, the city eventually ordered a number of individual apartments to be vacated as uninhabitable. That's one of the primary methods the city has to compel compliance, because it shuts off the owner's rental revenue.

However, the city did not use another method at its disposal: criminally citing the owner and/or property manager. City Attorney Matt Kuhse said this was considered in the case of Legacy Crossing, but because the owners were out-of-state and only lower-level maintenance staff remained on site at the end, it wasn’t a viable option.

In addition, city inspectors are constrained by a consent decree court order that came out of a lawsuit between a landlords group and the city. Among other measures, it restricts city housing code inspectors to examining only those dwelling units about which people have filed a formal complaint. They can't look for violations in other places or even write up conditions they observe outside of the complained-about unit. Lane urged tenants, or their relatives or friends, to report substandard conditions to the city.

"The city did everything that we could do and needed to do, in my opinion," Kuhse said.

Feichtinger, who does not pull punches, said she believed city inspectors did what they could at Legacy Crossing. But she said the city needs to do more, sooner, to force landlords to comply with housing codes, to increase the consequences they face when they don't comply, to provide for tenants when they are displaced and to create more affordable housing so people have options.

"It's incredibly distressing because this is preventable," she said. "People do not need to be living in conditions like this that we know are unsafe, that the city knows are unsafe."

Vukota, led by CEO Tom Vukota, bought Legacy Crossing in 2018 for $24.7 million — and it had big plans for the property. According to a report from Multi-Housing News, Vukota’s loan provider expected that a full renovation and amenity package would be completed. This would have included an outdoor swimming pool, dog park, playground, sports courts, fitness center and a splash park.

These renovations were never completed, despite Vukota securing an additional loan to refinance existing debt and finance on-site upgrades in late 2020. And though the company is largely blamed for allowing the property to fall into disrepair, tenants say serious issues were apparent long before Vukota got there.

Danial Avant, a full-time nurse and single mother, moved to Legacy Crossing in 2014. She needed an affordable place to live for her and her teenage son as she got back on her feet after being diagnosed with fibromyalgia. She settled on a two-bedroom apartment in building 12 — it was nothing fancy, but there weren’t any glaring red flags during the tour.

“The apartments were updated, but you could tell it was just plastered over,” Avant said. “Just covered up, basically. You could still see cracks, water damage in the ceiling and stuff like that. But they did make it look presentable.”

At that point, the building was owned and managed by Timberland Partners, another out-of-state investment firm. Avant said that management changed three times during her four-year stay at Legacy Crossing, with Avantic taking over in the final months of her lease.

A cockroach infestation in her building occurred almost immediately upon moving in. Maintenance workers would occasionally spray chemicals to ward off the roaches, but that was the extent of the remediation despite the fact that all residents had to pay a small monthly fee for pest control. Avant eventually hired Terminex to come spray her apartment regularly, which she paid for out of pocket.

Problems continued to pile up. A wasp’s nest took up home outside her window, resulting in them flying through the apartment. The dishwasher repeatedly flooded with sewage, which she was instructed to clean up herself. Dog poop would be left in the building hallway and sometimes smeared on the walls. Neighbors fought and screamed at all hours.

But when a fire broke out in her building in late 2017, it was the last straw. After the fire department extinguished the small blaze, the entire building was still filled with smoke — but residents were told to go back into their smoky apartments to sleep.

Avant packed up some clothing for her and her son and spent the night at her mother’s house. She resolved then to look for a new place, which she found in 2018.

“It wore on my body,” Avant said of the four years she spent at Legacy Crossing. “It was nerve wracking. There were times when I didn’t even want to go home. It’s a trauma. It really is.”

A few months after Avant moved out of Legacy Crossing, Nocita moved in. A full-time accountant and proud single mother of an Eagle Scout, she came across the moderately priced apartment and moved herself and her now 20-year-old son in January of 2019.

Nocita had lived in Legacy Crossing in the early 2000s when it was called Candle Tree Apartments. Back then, she said, it was in much better condition.

But it didn’t take long for her to realize that the complex had changed. The furnace was finicky and would leave them without heat for days in the winter. A unit above Nocita’s apartment was being renovated, which included the use of a floor leveling compound in the bathroom and kitchen. The compound began to seep through the vents and drip into Nocita’s apartment — coating her toilet, furnace, fridge and floors with the concrete-like substance. She said that management offered no assistance or advice on how to effectively clean it up.

In August 2021, a water pipe burst underneath her building. She could see the grass outside of her ground-floor apartment had turned soggy and saw water running into the street, but didn’t think much of it. A day or two later, her carpet was sopping wet. The water seeped into her apartment at the foundation level, and it destroyed several furniture items.

“Their initial solution was to dig a trench outside to divert the water, which didn’t do anything to dry up my carpet,” she said. “We started to see mold in the walls, and they told us to just spray it with a bleach solution.”

It took over a month for the leak to be fixed. Nocita was in touch with city inspectors during this time, who issued numerous violations. She says that management offered to let her move into another apartment, but later rescinded the offer and told her she would have to pay another application fee and deposit if she wanted to move.

Still, because the apartment was affordable and conveniently located, Nocita stayed at Legacy Crossing until the fire department knocked on her door.

* * *

Nocita and Avant’s experiences at Legacy Crossing echo those of many who lived there.

On a Facebook group titled “GAME OVER LEGACY CROSSING,” ex-tenants have posted photos and complaints since 2020. Though the group has exploded in popularity since the shutdown and expanded to document issues at other local Vukota properties, the group’s founder said that it already had more than 400 members prior to December.

When the complex was open, the page was used as a space to vent. Tenants often had similar complaints: Maintenance requests being cancelled or marked as completed without any work being done, water leaks gone unaddressed for months or years and non-functional furnaces. Now, ex-tenants share resources and well-wishes for those among them who still haven't found housing.

Molly Wilcox, who started the Facebook group after her own nightmarish experiences at Legacy Crossing in 2020 and 2021, wasn’t content to keep the conversations online only. She printed out flyers advertising the Facebook group and pasted them on neighbor’s doors, later organizing meetings with interested tenants.

Wilcox said that Legacy Crossing employees tore down her flyers and later sent her a cease-and-desist letter, which she ignored.

She contacted the Omaha Tenants Union, who helped organize a protest and get a few clips in local TV stations in late 2021. She was also in consistent contact with city inspectors, and urged her neighbors to report their own complaints.

Wilcox was not the only tenant in contact with city inspectors. Since 2018, the city issued a total of 487 violations to various Legacy Crossing buildings and units: 47 critical, 180 high severity, 199 medium severity and 61 low severity. These ranged from a lack of permits to completely collapsed ceilings with exposed wiring to “water saturated” walls.

At the time of condemnation, 37 of these enforcement cases remained open.

But even with such flagrant violations, closing down an entire apartment complex isn’t simple. Nor is it the desired outcome.

"That's the absolute last thing we want to do," Lane said.

Instead, the city wants to have the buildings brought up to code, and for people to be able to stay in their homes.

Housing and fire inspectors legally have to give property owners ample time to fix violations unless there is an immediate threat to human life or safety — a threshold that can be tricky to meet.

Duane Eivins, the residential fire inspector for the Omaha Fire Department, was first exposed to Legacy Crossing after a hoarding complaint was made against a resident in October 2021. While investigating, he noticed fire code violations throughout the building and decided to do a full inspection a few months later.

Upon further inspection, Eivins realized that most buildings on the property had the same issues — burnt-out exit signs, no fire extinguishers and doors that didn’t self-close. He went back to the property multiple times in early 2022 to complete inspections of new buildings and follow-up on previous violations.

It was in the summer that Eivins began to realize the severity of the conditions at Legacy Crossing. Between building and fire code violations, a massive amount of money would be necessary to bring everything up to standard.

“It didn’t quite come over my threshold as an immediate danger,” Eivins said. “If it was immediate, I would have shut that whole building down right away.”

Meanwhile, Vukota was preparing to sell Legacy Crossing. The first serious prospective buyer was Black Kanyon, a South Dakota company which owns two apartment complexes in Alliance, Nebraska, as well as others in the Dakotas and Minnesota. The parties entered into a contract in July of 2022, with an expected closing date in late September.

Vukota made Black Kanyon aware of the property conditions from the beginning, according to Black Kanyon general counsel Jared Gass, but the company saw potential and had experience rehabbing deteriorating complexes. Gass said that his company was in contact with fire and planning inspectors since the contract was signed.

The potential sale, Eivins thinks, is the reason why Vukota allowed its property to deteriorate at a rapid pace beginning in August. According to emails obtained from city officials and statements from Eivins, fire inspectors were told by office staff on Aug. 2 that the owner would pay fees stemming from fire code violations but will not make any fixes.

This unwillingness to make repairs was confirmed by Shannon Chapman, the regional manager for Avantic properties, in a later meeting on Aug. 26, according to Eivins.

“In my opinion, they were just trying to get through to the end of the sale,” Eivins said. “But our job is to make whoever is currently responsible, responsible. We don’t want to pawn it off for six months waiting for a sale and then dump everything on the new owner.”

Black Kanyon contracted with the Lund Company to audit the property and report back on the conditions. Eivins said that Lund gave Black Kanyon a “fair assessment” that the property needed a lot of work — and the September closing date came and went.

As the sale was pushed back again and again, Vukota encountered financial troubles. The company went into default on the aforementioned refinancing loan in September. According to a letter from the loan lender, Vukota had failed to pay principal and accrued unpaid interest, failed to timely pay real estate taxes and failed to complete renovations that were supposed to be done by April.

After a revised Oct. 31 closing date passed again without a sale, tenants were at a loss. In preparation for transferring management, Avantic had shut down the office phone line, website and the lease portal. When it came time to pay rent, there was no one in the office and no way to pay online or over the phone. It took multiple days for the online rent portal to be up and running again.

“We were aware that there were problems with the sale going through, but we also really felt that Avantic and the ownership, after September, just really didn’t care one way or the other,” Nocita said.

During November, according to Eivins, condemning the property became a serious possibility as conditions continued to get worse.

On Nov. 3, an office employee told Eivins that the company had stopped paying contractors.

On Nov. 4, a Douglas County Health Department inspector accompanied Eivins to the property. There, he found German cockroaches, mouse droppings, bed bugs, standing water and black mold.

On Nov. 15, Black Kanyon visited the property again with Eivins and found that six apartments and the main office had no heat. Eivins filed a complaint with city housing.

On Nov. 17, officials from the fire department, city housing, the city attorney’s office and the health department met to discuss potential next steps.

On Nov. 22, housing and fire inspectors went together to a follow-up inspection. During the inspection, they asked an office employee if there were two buildings that were in good enough condition to move tenants into.

"Even the best buildings on location have black mold and some other water damage," Eivins wrote in an email on Nov. 22. "The owners have had months to repair, but seem to just be hanging on until property is sold, at the expense of their tenants health and safety. This is inexcusable."

Finally, on Nov. 30, Black Kanyon cancelled the sale. In a letter, Gass said that the “bona-fide threat of condemnation” made the deal “too risky for our equity partners to be involved.” They requested an immediate termination of the purchase agreement and a refund of $300,000 in earnest money.

“We knew the poor condition of the property after our initial DD (due diligence) and we didn’t expect those conditions to be improved by the current ownership,” Gass wrote in the letter. “What we didn’t expect, or bargain for, however, was for the conditions to deteriorate to the point of condemnation.”

Gass noted in the letter that he had met with Lane and Eivins on Nov. 22 and 23. He was told during these meetings that “condemnation of at least some of the tenant buildings at Legacy Crossing will be forthcoming under current conditions.”

On Dec. 14, the decision to condemn Legacy Crossing was made official. By the next day, foreclosure proceedings were underway. The city reached out to Heartland Family Services for assistance in relocating affected tenants.

And on Dec. 19, Nocita and the other 159 households at Legacy Crossing awoke to a knock on the door. For her and the other tenants displaced, the following days were a blur.

“It’s been so emotionally draining,” Nocita said in mid-January. “My life has become so up in the air.”

After a month-and-a-half of hotel living — a disorienting experience — she found a home. Nocita and her son, Michael Baker, spent Thursday afternoon unpacking and settling in to the rent-to-own trailer home in Maplewood Estates.

Heartland Family Services paid for her deposit, first month’s rent and for movers.

Baker unloaded his collection of cowboy hats and vintage suitcases into his new bedroom as Nocita began to situate the most important part of the house: her coffee corner, complete with a coffee pot and a Keurig. Within 30 minutes, the movers had piled boxes ceiling-high.

“I’m just so excited,” Nocita said, smiling, as she directed movers through the narrow hallways.

