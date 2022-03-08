Uncovering history: Archaeological sites provide window to Nebraska's past

The clues are tantalizing.

Could Nebraska be home to one of the rare archeological sites providing evidence that humans walked the Great Plains as long ago as 18,000 years?

A bone and bone flakes from a mammoth's shoulder on display at the Nebraska History Museum in Lincoln raise the still-contested question of how long humans have lived in the Great Plains.

Radiocarbon dating of the bones found in Frontier County indicates the animal lived 18,000 years ago. And some researchers say the flakes could only have been made by a human chipping away at the bone with a stone tool.

Archeological digs such as this one in southwest Nebraska have opened a doorway to the past, tracing the sometimes slow, sometimes rapid changes in the lives and cultures of the various peoples who have called Nebraska home.

Nebraska's most important archeological pieces, including the mammoth's shoulder, are on display at the Nebraska History Museum until Dec. 31. The exhibit is titled "Piecing Together the Past: An Exhibit Exploring 13,000 Years of History with Nebraska's Archeologists."

Nebraska has 11,450 recorded archeological sites, a number that continues to grow as new sites are found.

The sites range from the earliest known presence of humans to more recent, abandoned, bulldozed farmsteads. They are found in 91 of 93 counties, with Arthur and Logan Counties being the exceptions.

Discovered along the shore of Medicine Creek Reservoir in 1987, the mammoth bones at the "La Sena" site have the potential to place people in Nebraska 5,000 years earlier than evidence otherwise proves — the 13,000 years on display at the museum. The bones are also an indication of how past evidence can be difficult to decipher.

Those who believe the skeleton is an indication of human activity also point to the unusual way some accompanying bones were smashed open. A human was trying to get to the nourishing marrow or use the sharp bone fragments as cutting tools, these scientists believe.

Other archeologists are unpersuaded. They believe the bone fractures have nothing to do with humans.

Rob Bozell, the recently retired state archeologist for Nebraska, said it is certain that people have been living in what is now Nebraska for at least 13,000 years and that archeological evidence shows, at various points, rapid societal changes.

Spearpoints and other stone tools found in blowouts throughout the state and along waterways are the earliest definitive evidence of human activity in Nebraska, he said.

The tools date to the Clovis culture, which gets its name from the site where such spearpoints were first discovered, near Clovis, New Mexico. Left by hunters, similar spear points have since been confirmed across North America, including Nebraska.

"It's clear people have been here a very long time," Bozell said. "If you think of 13,000 years as the length of your arm, from your shoulder to your finger tip, the period when European-Americans have been here is your fingernail."

Any group that has lived here has migrated in, scholars say.

Until about 2,000 years ago — about the time of Christ — the people who lived in Nebraska were largely hunters, living in small groups and mostly on the move, evidence shows.

And then, relatively suddenly, the lives of people across North America, including in Nebraska, began to change, Bozell said. Their lives became more settled, less migratory, he said. The were living in one place longer and in larger groups. They farmed more.

Pottery began making an appearance, a significant innovation because it provided another manner of cooking and storing food.

For reasons that aren't certain, another acceleration in communal living occurred about 1,000 years ago, and from there, "things really took off," Bozell said.

Suddenly, people were living in much larger communities and sturdier housing.

"They lived in houses, framed, timbered houses," Bozell said. "Not temporary huts or tipis, but houses."

People began farming in earnest, and corn became an even more integral part of life.

"When you excavate sites from 1,000 years ago, you find handfuls of corn," Bozell said. "It's just amazing how much corn people grew."

Of the Native American tribes with names familiar to people today, the Pawnee have the longest Nebraska roots, going back at least 1,000 years, historians and archeologists say.

Among the finds in Nebraska: 900-year-old pots uncovered during highway construction in Sarpy County, the layout of a 800-year-old lodge floor in Cass County during construction of Interstate 80, and a 700-year-old lodge floor in Thurston County. The lodges had large underground storage pits for grain and other goods. In the center was a stain where the fire had been kept.

On a hillside along Nebraska Highway 31, just south of Interstate 80 sits the Patterson Site, one of the premiere archeological digs in the Omaha area. Now a treed, grassy knoll, its past is visible only in the depressions where several homes once stood.

The site likely dates back 800 years or so and may have been a small hamlet or various homes built by a succession of families over a hundred years or so.

Construction of the highway went right through the site, so archeologists excavated and studied one of the homesites before the highway obliterated it.

On a recent February afternoon, Bozell walked the site and explained its history. People who lived here would have farmed corn and other produce along the creek below the bluff and hunted game around the area.

Similar farmsteads and hamlets can be found on bluffs throughout the region, he said. While the Patterson Site along Nebraska 31 is not open to the public, other sites are including at Fontenelle Forest in Bellevue and at the Glenwood (Iowa) Archaeological State Preserve. The Glenwood Preserve is located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and Levi Road just southeast of Glenwood. A burial mound and homesites can be found at Mahoney State Park in Ashland.

Typically, the homesites today appear as wide depressions in the ground.

From early on, people traded widely, said Nolan Johnson, highway archeologist with the Nebraska State Archeology Office.

Nebraska archeological sites yield finds of obsidian tools, copper ornaments and marine shell jewelry. None of those materials originated in Nebraska, but instead came from as far away as New Mexico or Idaho, the Great Lakes or Gulf Coast, Johnson said.

Archeological sites also hint at the assets people native to this area may have used in trading. Caches of bison shoulder blades have been found in home storage pits. The blades would have been used as hoes, and a large collection could mean the blades were to be used as "currency" in trading.

Archeological sites also illuminate how tribes migrated across the continent. Sherds of pottery with flecks of shells tell archeologists that the Oneota people, who hailed from the upper Midwest and Great Lakes regions, also called Nebraska home.

Most archeological sites in Nebraska are located close to water, typically rivers, Johnson said.

Why? For most of the time that humans have lived in Nebraska, they've been on foot. Their only pack animal was the dog.

"Most places where Native Americans were living for long periods of time were close to permanent sources of water," Johnson said. "You just can't carry all the water you need very far. You're not going to walk a mile to get a drink of water in the morning. That was one of the limiting factors in Nebraska."

Just as eastern Nebraska is the state's most populous region today, it was in the past too, due to its more plentiful rainfall.

Another relatively rapid change in lifestyle occurred more than 300 years ago with the arrival of Europeans and then Americans, initially on military expeditions and to trade.

"It starts slowly in the 1700s and by the early 1800s, (native) cultures have been transformed," Bozell said.

Not only were whites and their trade goods arriving in the 1700s and 1800s, but so were new tribes, pushed into the area by the relentless expansion, farther east, of European-Americans.

Whites brought horses, metal cookware, guns and other items that they traded with Native Americans for animal pelts.

Contact with traders shows up in changes at archeological sites, Johnson and Bozell said.

Excavations from sites dating to this era find fewer clay pots and instead more metal ones. Fewer bison shoulder hoes and more iron hoes. Fewer stone-tipped arrows and more metal arrows and firearms.

Many of the sites were uncovered during the Works Progress Administration, the 1930s Depression era jobs program. For the most part, sites have been discovered during construction — of a highway, a reservoir or other development.

The science of archaeology has changed over the last century. Archeologists no longer excavate a site without good reason — usually if it's about to be destroyed due to construction, Johnson said. If possible, construction will be re-routed and the site will be left undisturbed. Left in the ground, the site has the potential to tell a fuller story for future archeologists.

For all that archaeology brings to the table, it has its limits. Oral history, stories passed down by indigenous peoples, also provide insights.

"There are a whole slew of questions that can be at least partially answered (by archaeology)," Bozell said. "But there are a lot of limitations to archaeology. We can't dig up conversations, we can't dig up thoughts, we can't dig up feelings and emotions. We dig up 'things,' and from those things and places, we can begin to craft a general story of past experience."

Oral history — knowledge handed down through the generations — also provides information on early cultures.

"Archaeology is like CSI, it's all about material evidence and how you interpret that evidence," said Lance Foster, historic preservation officer of the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska. "It doesn't get into how people think. When you're dealing with oral traditions, you're dealing with a deep sense of meaning, why we are here and where we are going."

In terms of paleo-history, there are areas where there is solid agreement between archaeology and the oral traditions, Foster said. Both, for example, point to a distant past when ice dominated the land and large animals roamed.

"The closer you get to our times, you start to see a whole bunch of lines of evidence work together," he said.

"A lot of people think archaeology is collecting arrowheads," Foster said. "That's not archaeology. That's collecting, that's artifact hunting. If you take an arrowhead and put it in a frame over your bed, it's like tearing a word out of a book and pasting it on the wall. It needs context, the rest of what was on the page, in the book."

