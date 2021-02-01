 Skip to main content
Union Pacific worker killed in accident in southern Arizona
AP

VAIL, Ariz. (AP) — A Union Pacific worker in southern Arizona has died in an accident on the job.

Company spokesman Tim McMahan confirmed that James Morgan, who worked on engineering matters as a systems laborer, was fatally hurt Sunday in Vail.

McMahan gave no further details. He called the situation tragic and said the company's hearts were with Morgan's family and friends.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a tweet that Morgan was struck by a rail tamper. A tamper is a machine used to pack the ballast or stone that forms the trackbed under railway tracks.

The NTSB is investigating. However, no investigators have plans at this time to travel to the scene.

