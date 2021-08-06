University of Nebraska announces new COVID safety protocols

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska announced updated coronavirus protocols on Friday in response to a rising number of cases in the state and guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The university said all vaccinated faculty, staff, students and visitors to its campuses are encouraged, but not required, to wear face masks indoors. University officials said unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks. Masks are required indoors for all people at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

University officials said they strongly recommend vaccinations for everyone affiliated with the university, but won't require them. Faculty, staff and students won't be required to disclose their vaccination status, but those who don't should expect to take additional safety measures.

University officials said they'll announce campus-specific COVID-19 protocols as they're developed with local public health departments.

