University of Nebraska regent accused of witness tampering

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark is a facing felony charge of witness tampering, with prosecutors accusing Stark of asking a former Husker football player not to testify in support of a former Omaha gym owner who was later convicted of rape.
Stark, a 74-year-old sports psychologist in Omaha who was elected regent last year, was arrested Wednesday and appeared before a judge before being released on his own recognizance, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the case, alleges that Stark contacted former Husker fullback Willie Miller last year to ask him not to testify in support of his friend, Douglas Anders. Anders was convicted in February of first-degree sexual assault of woman who was 17 at the time and whom he had been coaching in weightlifting since the girl was 15. He is now serving a 25- to 30-year term in prison.
Douglas County prosecutors said Anders used coercion and deception in assaulting the teen. Stark was prepared to testify as a witness for prosecutors on behalf of the victim in Anders' case, but prosecutors never called Stark to testify.
The Douglas County Attorney's Office recused itself in the case against Stark.
If convicted, Stark faces up to two years in prison.
Michael Coyle, an attorney for Stark, said he's in the process of reviewing the allegations and is "confident of the outcome.”
