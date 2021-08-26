University of Nebraska regent accused of witness tampering

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark is a facing felony charge of witness tampering, with prosecutors accusing Stark of asking a former Husker football player not to testify in support of a former Omaha gym owner who was later convicted of rape.

Stark, a 74-year-old sports psychologist in Omaha who was elected regent last year, was arrested Wednesday and appeared before a judge before being released on his own recognizance, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the case, alleges that Stark contacted former Husker fullback Willie Miller last year to ask him not to testify in support of his friend, Douglas Anders. Anders was convicted in February of first-degree sexual assault of woman who was 17 at the time and whom he had been coaching in weightlifting since the girl was 15. He is now serving a 25- to 30-year term in prison.