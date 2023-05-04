The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is receiving one of its largest cash infusions in history as part of a joint venture with the federal government to promote local food production across the region.

Headed by Rural Prosperity Nebraska, a UNL organization tasked with connecting communities across Nebraska with university resources, a coalition of organizations will work to develop the Heartland Regional Foods Center, an online platform that will "connect and strengthen locally grown food systems" according to a news release from UNL.

"You have all these different entities working with local foods — producers, grocery stores, local distributors, nonprofits, business developers, the Center for Rural Affairs, meat processing plants ... these are all puzzle pieces," said Mary Emery, the executive director for Rural Prosperity Nebraska. "What we want to do with this project is put the puzzle together and see the picture of how regional food systems work."

The project will be subsidized by a $25 million cooperative agreement award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which the coalition will work with to develop the platform to serve communities in Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Iowa. UNL said the award is among the largest it has ever received.

It will be one of 12 such centers that the USDA is establishing across the country, all of which are intended to target "historically underinvested communities" in their respective regions. On a local level, the release said the Heartland Regional Foods platform will help Nebraska to be more self-sufficient in its food production, while also benefitting the health of its residents.

"It's like two sides of the same coin," Emery said. "How do we get people to eat healthier if they can never access fresh, healthy food (and) how do we get people more interested in producing fresh, healthy food that they can take to market?"

The broader program was brought about in part by disruptions to long-range supply chains during the COVID-19 pandemic. The resulting difficulties led to a need to rethink how to strengthen local and regional food supply lines, especially in rural areas, according to Emery.

Just as important to their mission of promoting food security is the messaging the group conveys to those on both ends of the market, Emery said.

"We want to get the message out to producers (that) there are resources out there for you, and we're going to make it easier for you to find them," Emery said. "To food consumers, we want to say we're going to help you find more and better local, healthy foods."