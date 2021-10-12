UNL bans fraternity for 5 years following sex assault report

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has announced a 5-year ban on Phi Gamma Delta fraternity for student conduct code violations following a report of a sexual assault at the fraternity’s house in August.

The report led to a protest of about 1,000 people outside the fraternity house on Aug. 25 and sparked similar protests on college campuses around the country.

The UNL chapter of Phi Gamma Delta — better known as Fiji — was temporarily suspended in late August while the university investigated possible violations of a previous probation.

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said Tuesday in a news release the investigation showed violations had occurred and that Fiji is no longer recognized by the university. The fraternity is suspended from the Lincoln campus at least through 2026, the release said.

Fiji was already on probation for previous violations of university policy when the assault was reported. That report is still being actively investigated by the University Police Department, Green said.

