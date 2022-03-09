UNL professor offers fellowships to displaced Ukrainian biochemists

Like millions of people around the world, Oleh Khalimonchuk has watched Russia’s invasion of Ukraine unfold with horror and disbelief.
“It’s just unfathomable,” he said. “It’s … really hard to comprehend and process. It’s just difficult."
For Khalimonchuk, Russia’s invasion hits close to home. Now a biochemistry professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and director of the Nebraska Redox Biology Center, Khalimonchuk spent the first 20 years of his life in western Ukraine, having grown up in the city of Lviv.
Now, after putting down roots in the United States, Khalimonchuk, 42, is looking to do what he can to help Ukrainians seek refuge from the invasion. On Feb. 27, he went on Twitter to offer fellowships at his lab in the UNL center to Ukrainian refugees trained in biochemistry.
“As a (Ukrainian American), I can’t just stand aside while this atrocious act of Russian aggression on (Ukraine) unfolds. Happy to offer several short-/long-term lab fellowships for students/postdocs/senior scientists from Ukraine,” Khalimonchuk tweeted.
He expects to offer about three or four fellowships to people that could include graduate students, postdoctoral researchers and senior scientists.
Although Khalimonchuk said Tuesday he wrote his tweet as “more of an impulsive move,” it has gained traction, with more than 160 retweets and hundreds of likes.
“My entire life is here, basically, so I’m not looking to go back,” he said. “But I feel like I’m in a position where I can help those people.”
Refugees from the conflict reached 2 million Tuesday, the Associated Press reported, marking the fastest exodus Europe has seen since World War II.
It’s still premature to measure the impact and interest of Khalimonchuk’s offer, he said. But Lincoln offers a home away from home for Ukrainians. Lincoln’s population includes Ukrainians, along with their descendants, who fled from the country when it was part of the Soviet Union.
Accepted candidates also would work in a lab that includes Ukrainian native and senior research associate Iryna Bohovych and is managed by Khalimonchuk’s wife, Nataliya Zahayko, who also is from Lviv.
Khalimonchuk indicated the fellowships could be funded by operational cost savings from the COVID-19 pandemic. He estimated fellowship salaries will range between $27,000 to $48,000.
“If we can help people by offering them an opportunity to work here, it’s a win-win for everybody,” he said.
Khalimonchuk said fellows could work on multiple projects related to mitochondria research and diseases linked to mitochondrial dysfunctions.
As Khalimonchuk and his colleagues offer refuge, they also keep in touch with family members directly affected by the conflict.
A UNL press release noted that Khalimonchuk’s mother was forced to seek cover in a basement when an air raid siren began blaring. The release added that some members of Bohovych’s family were living in an area that has been bombarded by Russian airstrikes. They managed to escape to relative safety in the past week.
Despite the imminent dangers their families are facing, Khalimonchuk said he and his Ukrainian colleagues cannot convince their family members who remain in the country to move away.
“Our families have spent most of their lives in an area," he said. "They don’t want to move.”
These are the companies pulling back from Russia
McDonald's
Starbucks
Coca-Cola
Ford
General Motors
Toyota
Volkswagen
Nissan
Boeing
Airbus
Yum Brands: KFC and Pizza Hut
PepsiCo
Ikea
FedEx
UPS
Apple
Meta, Facebook
Twitter
Netflix
Spotify
Roku
YouTube
Google
Airbnb
Intel
Microsoft
IBM
Amazon Web Services
BP
Exxon
General Electric
Shell
TotalEnergies
Mastercard and Visa
American Express
DirecTV
Disney
WarnerMedia
H&M
Heineken
Puma
Prada
Procter & Gamble
Unilever
Maersk
Other companies pulling back from Russia
Equinor will also begin to exit its joint ventures in Russia, the Norwegian oil and gas company announced. "We are all deeply troubled by the invasion of Ukraine, which represents a terrible setback for the world," said CEO Anders Opedal. The company said it had $1.2 billion in long-term investments in Russia at the end of 2021. It has operated in Russia for more than 30 years and has a cooperation agreement with Rosneft.
Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund will divest shares in 47 Russian companies as well as Russian government bonds, the Norwegian prime minister said.
Moody's said it is suspending commercial operations in Russia. Its investors service will "maintain analytical coverage for existing ratings from outside Russia."
Inditex, the parent company of Zara, said it is pausing operations in Russia and closing 502 stores in the country. In a statement, the company said Russia accounts for about 8.5% of its earnings before interest and tax.
Mothercare is suspending business in Russia and stopping shipments there. "Our local partner has confirmed that it will be immediately pausing operations in some 120 stores and online," it said on March 9. Russia accounts for around 20% to 25% of sales for the retailer, which specializes in goods for parents and babies.
Estée Lauder Companies said March 7 that it will "suspend all commercial activity in Russia, including closing every store we own and operate, as well as our brand sites and shipments to any of our retailers in Russia." The company had already suspended business investments and initiatives in Russia, it said in a statement.
MSC, a Swiss-owned container shipping line, said its suspension would cover "all access areas, including Baltics, Black Sea and Far East Russia."
French train maker Alstom said that it will "suspend all deliveries towards Russia" in a statement on March 9. The group is also suspending all future business investments in Russia, it added. Alstom owns a 20% stake — as a capital investment — in Transmashholding (TMH), the Russian locomotives and rail equipment provider. "There was no material business nor operational link between Alstom and TMH," the company said. "The book value will be re-assessed as part of the fiscal year 2021/22 closing accounts."
This year, as the cranes return to central Nebraska, area business and tourism leaders believe tourists — and their dollars — will return as well. For three straight years, natural disasters and then a pandemic kept them away.
Oleh Khalimonchuk, a biochemistry professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and director of the Nebraska Redox Biology Center, has offered fellowships in his lab to Ukrainian refugees trained in biochemistry.