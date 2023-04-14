The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will eliminate vacant positions, move some employees to alternative funding sources, and reduce administrative salary costs in an effort to trim $10.8 million from its budget before the next fiscal year.

Chancellor Ronnie Green presented the recommended cuts, which are part of a $23.2 million budget deficit created by enrollment losses over the last two years, to UNL’s Academic Planning Committee on Wednesday for its review.

“I know that any budget reductions are difficult and often stretch existing resources,” Green said in an email to UNL’s faculty, students and staff on Friday. “But we cannot simply cover budget shortfalls with cash reserves on a temporary basis.

“As responsible leaders, we must be willing to make the difficult choices of dealing directly with this budget deficit, just as we have done repeatedly since 2016 when I assumed the role of chancellor,” he added.

The proposed cuts include:

* $7.3 million from the Executive Vice Chancellor’s budget.

* $2.9 million from the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

* $225,776 from the Office of the Chancellor.

* $200,884 from the Office of Research and Economic Development.

* $126,372 from Business and Finance.

* $30,543 from Student Affairs.

The proposed cuts do not include the position of director of the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center.

Earlier this month, UNL announced Danny Lee Ladely, who has led the program for 40 years, was retiring; Ladely said he had been fired as part of a reduction in force.

Deb Fiddelke, UNL’s chief communications officer, said that position is part of a "strategic reorganization of the Ross to broaden its state and national impact and provide new experiential learning opportunities for students."

According to a memo sent to the Academic Planning Committee this week, the majority of the proposed cuts would eliminate unfilled jobs within UNL’s various academic units, though it does indicate some current staff positions may not be renewed in the upcoming year.

Administrators also have proposed reducing the number of student workers in some areas, limiting the number of hours Love Library is open on the weekend, and cutting back on summer school opportunities.

Some employees who are currently part of UNL’s state-aided budget, which is funded through state appropriations and tuition revenue, will be moved to alternative funding sources like private donations or grant dollars.

Fiddelke said those revenue sources are limited and the staff positions that will be moved to them are already directly involved with those funding streams.

“It’s not that there are huge pots of money just laying around,” she said, “but there are specific instances depending on the role and who it serves.”

The Academic Planning Committee will consider the $10.8 million in recommended cuts in the coming weeks and will either accept the proposal or offer its own recommendations sometime in May.

Green, who has overseen $66 million in cuts to UNL’s state-aided budget in his seven years as chancellor, will finalize the newest round of reductions on June 1.

The approved cuts will go into effect on July 1, the beginning of the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Green has also appointed a "Strategic Budget Planning Task Force" to begin looking for further reductions. The task force has been asked to bring a list of recommendations to Green by June 1 for the Academic Planning Committee to consider starting the next fiscal year.

As the committee considers the proposed reductions, Green said the remaining $12.4 million shortfall could be closed through improvements to “the overall revenue derived from our total enrollment.”

UNL is anticipating some growth in its enrollment of first-time students in the fall 2023 semester and will work to retain existing students on campus, Green said, while also considering the amount of tuition it waives for students.

Along with scholarships granted to students, NU's campuses also offer discounts or tuition remissions in order to attract students to its campuses.

Green said UNL will need to “be mindful in our use of tuition discounting and balance that with our budget needs” moving forward.

Fiddelke said UNL has been rethinking for several years how it offers tuition discounts in order to put its financial planning on a more solid footing going forward.

“While it’s too early to speculate on what tuition rates will be for the upcoming year, we anticipate a conversation with our Board of Regents about whether our current tuition freeze is sustainable given our rapidly escalating costs,” Green said.

The NU Board of Regents will set tuition rates for the upcoming school year when it meets again in June.

Last week, the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee voted to increase the university’s appropriation by 2.5% in each of the next two years, an amount that was more than it originally proposed, but less than NU requested.

NU President Ted Carter, speaking to regents at an April 7 meeting in Omaha, said the university would not “balance our budget on the backs of our students,” which could mean further budget cuts in the future.

