UNMC scholarship intended to draw nursing students from surrounding states

OMAHA — The University of Nebraska Medical Center is offering a new scholarship program intended to draw nursing students from neighboring states to study at its campuses in Scottsbluff, Kearney and Norfolk.
The "Nebraska Neighbors: UNMC Nursing Rural Advantage Scholarship" is available to students pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing degree in UNMC's traditional or accelerated program.
Students from some surrounding states can apply for the scholarship at specific UNMC campuses. Students from Wyoming, Colorado and South Dakota can apply for the scholarship at the Scottsbluff campus; those from South Dakota and Kansas can apply for it at the Norfolk campus; and Kansas and Colorado students can seek it at the Kearney campus.
The college historically has seen interest from prospective nursing students in each of these states, and the three rural campuses have room for out-of-state students. The students selected for the scholarships will not be taking seats from eligible Nebraska applicants, UNMC said.
The scholarships are designed to make it easier for students from those neighboring states to study at one of the rural campuses, said Juliann Sebastian, dean of the UNMC College of Nursing. They will reduce the net cost of out-of-state tuition to at or near resident tuition rates.
Some eligible students already have been awarded the scholarships. Applications for fall 2023 are now open. The initial deadline is Feb. 1.
A list of prerequisites is available online. Students with questions can reach the nursing college's student services team at 402-559-5102 or by email at kezeiger@unmc.edu.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Nebraska
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been
on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
Since 2020, however, life expectancy has started to decline. The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries—largely driven by drug overdoses—were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years. Stark
disparities among certain segments of the population have also been observed. American Indians/Alaska Natives saw a life expectancy decrease of more than six years; Hispanic and Black Americans, a drop of four years; and white and Asian Americans, a decrease of about two years.
While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, substance abuse treatments, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.
Using
2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in Nebraska. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Saline County
- Average life expectancy: 79 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #66
--- Length of life rank: #22
--- Quality of life rank: #76
Jan Uruba // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Saunders County
- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #22
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Thayer County
- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (0.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #36
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #52
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Douglas County
- Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (0.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25
--- Length of life rank: #27
--- Quality of life rank: #29
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
#38. Dawes County
- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #34
--- Length of life rank: #64
--- Quality of life rank: #23
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Dawson County
- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (0.7 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #59
--- Length of life rank: #60
--- Quality of life rank: #60
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Clay County
- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (0.7 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26
--- Length of life rank: #23
--- Quality of life rank: #36
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Madison County
- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35
--- Length of life rank: #29
--- Quality of life rank: #35
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Jefferson County
- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #53
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Furnas County
- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #69
--- Length of life rank: #62
--- Quality of life rank: #71
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Merrick County
- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #51
--- Length of life rank: #71
--- Quality of life rank: #28
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Howard County
- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #47
--- Length of life rank: #69
--- Quality of life rank: #25
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Red Willow County
- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #37
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #34
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Butler County
- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #14
Ali Eminov // Flickr
#27. Hall County
- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #54
--- Length of life rank: #58
--- Quality of life rank: #55
Brad Mellema // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Adams County
- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #53
--- Length of life rank: #67
--- Quality of life rank: #41
Pixabay
#25. Gage County
- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (1.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #56
--- Length of life rank: #63
--- Quality of life rank: #50
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Lincoln County
- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (1.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #45
--- Length of life rank: #61
--- Quality of life rank: #38
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Dundy County
- Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (1.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #71
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #75
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Box Butte County
- Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (1.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #63
--- Length of life rank: #66
--- Quality of life rank: #59
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Dakota County
- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #58
--- Length of life rank: #24
--- Quality of life rank: #72
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Nuckolls County
- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #41
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #42
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Johnson County
- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #39
--- Length of life rank: #31
--- Quality of life rank: #40
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Boyd County
- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #38
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #33
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Cheyenne County
- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (1.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #72
--- Length of life rank: #76
--- Quality of life rank: #46
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Richardson County
- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (1.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #64
--- Length of life rank: #32
--- Quality of life rank: #68
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Polk County
- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (1.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21
--- Length of life rank: #70
--- Quality of life rank: #2
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Webster County
- Average life expectancy: 77 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #55
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #58
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Nemaha County
- Average life expectancy: 77 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #31
--- Length of life rank: #65
--- Quality of life rank: #21
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Morrill County
- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (2.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #73
--- Length of life rank: #72
--- Quality of life rank: #63
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Pawnee County
- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (2.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #67
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #70
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Dodge County
- Average life expectancy: 76.8 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #70
--- Length of life rank: #68
--- Quality of life rank: #62
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Gosper County
- Average life expectancy: 76.8 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #50
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #49
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Sheridan County
- Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (2.5 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #74
--- Length of life rank: #75
--- Quality of life rank: #57
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Nance County
- Average life expectancy: 76.1 years (2.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #42
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #43
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Scotts Bluff County
- Average life expectancy: 76 years (3.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #76
--- Length of life rank: #74
--- Quality of life rank: #73
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#5. Franklin County
- Average life expectancy: 76 years (3.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #57
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #61
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Garden County
- Average life expectancy: 76 years (3.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #28
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #26
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Burt County
- Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (3.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #75
--- Length of life rank: #77
--- Quality of life rank: #56
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Hitchcock County
- Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (3.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #68
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #74
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Kimball County
- Average life expectancy: 73.7 years (5.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #78
--- Length of life rank: #78
--- Quality of life rank: #78
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Thurston County
- Average life expectancy: 66.6 years (12.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #79
--- Length of life rank: #79
--- Quality of life rank: #79
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
