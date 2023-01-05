 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

UNMC scholarship intended to draw nursing students from surrounding states

COVID cases in Nebraska drop slightly to end year

OMAHA — The University of Nebraska Medical Center is offering a new scholarship program intended to draw nursing students from neighboring states to study at its campuses in Scottsbluff, Kearney and Norfolk. 

The "Nebraska Neighbors: UNMC Nursing Rural Advantage Scholarship" is available to students pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing degree in UNMC's traditional or accelerated program. 

Students from some surrounding states can apply for the scholarship at specific UNMC campuses. Students from Wyoming, Colorado and South Dakota can apply for the scholarship at the Scottsbluff campus; those from South Dakota and Kansas can apply for it at the Norfolk campus; and Kansas and Colorado students can seek it at the Kearney campus.

The college historically has seen interest from prospective nursing students in each of these states, and the three rural campuses have room for out-of-state students. The students selected for the scholarships will not be taking seats from eligible Nebraska applicants, UNMC said. 

The scholarships are designed to make it easier for students from those neighboring states to study at one of the rural campuses, said Juliann Sebastian, dean of the UNMC College of Nursing. They will reduce the net cost of out-of-state tuition to at or near resident tuition rates. 

Some eligible students already have been awarded the scholarships. Applications for fall 2023 are now open. The initial deadline is Feb. 1. A list of prerequisites is available online. Students with questions can reach the nursing college's student services team at 402-559-5102 or by email at kezeiger@unmc.edu.

