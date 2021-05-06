 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Unoccupied plane with engine running takes off, crashes
0 comments
AP

Unoccupied plane with engine running takes off, crashes

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (AP) — No one was hurt when a small, single-engine plane crashed into a cornfield near Central City this week, officials said, because no one was on board when it took off on its own.

The unoccupied 1941 Piper plane was undergoing maintenance with its engine running Tuesday evening when it took off down the runway at the Central City Airport and went airborne, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

The plane climbed to about 200 feet and flew nearly 1.5 miles before crashing, the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lincoln Journal Star.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 6

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News