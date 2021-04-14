Unsung heroes: Nebraska health care Interpreter combined compassion with tough news

Such things were hard for Calderon to understand as well.

“I was really in shock,” Calderon said. “I could not believe it. There were so many questions I asked myself like, ‘Why them, if they were healthy?’ ‘Why was it so much of the Latino community?’ I didn’t know how to process it at that time.”

COVID numbers peaked toward the end of May 2020, then remained steady until a surge in November.

Hospital staff used technology to help communicate with families.

“We did FaceTime,” Calderon said. “We did phone calls, everything we could think of to communicate.”

They used WhatsApp, which works internationally, to reach family members in Mexico, Guatemala or El Salvador for conversations between them and the doctors.

Compounding the situation was that it was hard for family members to understand how sick their loved one was without seeing them in person. Trying to communicate that was difficult.

There were some success stories.