USDA official makes quick transition back to Sumner farm

That listing led to a late December 2016 initial contact by Trump Administration representatives and more conversations after the January 2017 inauguration.

Ibach said he was offered the undersecretary position by Sonny Perdue on the day the former Georgia governor became secretary of agriculture. Perdue was confirmed by the Senate on April 24 and sworn in the next day.

Trump’s nomination of Ibach was sent to the Senate on the Friday before Labor Day. “I just kept doing my job (as state ag director) as I was supposed to,” Ibach said about the time between his nomination and Oct. 30, 2017, confirmation.

One part of the approval process was an FBI background check. “I required a top secret FBI security clearance,” Ibach said Monday at his farm office. “I know I can’t take it with me to another job. I suppose it’s no longer in effect.”

He was sworn into office by Perdue on Nov. 6, 2017, at south Omaha’s historic Livestock Exchange Building.

He worked with federal officials and programs during his tenure as Nebraska’s longest-serving ag director, so Ibach knew a lot about the agencies he would oversee and other responsibilities of his new job when he walked through the door of his USDA office.