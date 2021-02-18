Vaccine shipment delays force cancellation of some clinics

The state estimated that 6.5% of Nebraska's population has now received both required doses of the vaccine. Nebraska has distributed roughly 74% of the vaccine doses it has received.

Angie Ling, incident commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said state officials don’t know when the weather-delayed shipments will arrive. She said Nebraska companies participating in the federal retail pharmacy program, such as Walmart, haven’t received any shipments yet either.

Health officials “anticipate a significant backlog of orders for distribution once operations resume, and every effort will be made to catch up as soon as possible while safely delivering the vaccines,” Ling said.

Ling said many other states hit by this week’s extreme cold weather are dealing with similar problems. She said Nebraska expects to receive more doses next week.

Felicia Quintana-Zinn, a department administrator, said state officials still expect to be able to offer vaccinations to Nebraska's general population by late April or early May. But she said the state will still give priority to residents who are at least 65 years old because that group accounts for the vast majority of virus-related deaths in Nebraska.

