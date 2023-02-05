OMAHA -- Kathleen Denne isn’t sure that she’d call Kyle and Laura Hohenstein lucky.

Not when COVID struck both of them a few days before their December wedding date, sending the Lincoln couple into a tailspin and forcing them to postpone their big day.

But after that initial blow, their fortunes took a turn.

Every one of their vendors was able to switch from their original date of Dec. 17 to Jan. 28. Even always-busy St. John’s Church at Creighton University, where Denne is the wedding scheduler.

“I don’t know how that happened but it did,” the former-Laura Olson said. “I still can’t believe how everything worked out.”

Had this occurred in May, June or October, they likely would have had to wait months to reschedule, said their photographer, Daniel Muller of The Mullers. Easter to the end of the fall is prime wedding time in Nebraska.

January and February dates are in lower demand due to winter temperatures, darker days, a hangover from the holidays and the threat of snow, which it actually did do on Jan. 28.

“She’s just really lucky it was slow wedding season. She was not so lucky she got COVID,” Denne said. “That’s the devastating part. I’m glad we were able to get things moved for her.”

It also helped that the two 28-year-olds, who had been dating for eight years, had already completed their required marriage preparation through the church, a six to nine-month process.

Laura, who grew up in Omaha, had little inkling of what lay ahead when she decided to take a COVID test the Wednesday before the original wedding date. She had a tickle in her throat and no other symptoms, but she didn’t want guests to worry it was something more than a cold.

She was in shock when it showed a positive result.

“I think I blacked out,” she said.

She was sick to her stomach as she talked through the options with Kyle. Asking their 270 guests to wear a mask wasn’t the right answer for them, especially with Christmas and all those family gatherings so near. Laura said it was a relief when they finally made the decision to postpone.

They started calling the wedding party and out-of-town guests that night. Their parents were devastated. She couldn’t sleep thinking about all the tasks ahead.

“I spent all day on Thursday on the phone,” she said. “That happened to be when I started feeling really sick and had a fever. But by 5 p.m. Thursday, I had a new date and all of our vendors committed.”

They are grateful everyone was so accommodating, especially after Kyle started having symptoms on Friday.

Muller said vendors these days are no strangers to rescheduling because of the pandemic. In 2020, 15 of the 20 weddings he was supposed to work were moved. The last of those postponed events was held in August, when the couple felt they could finally do it safely.

A sick guest or member of the wedding party is a regular occurrence.

“It’s still always there,” Muller said. “It can all quickly crumble with a simple COVID test.”

That has pushed The Mullers to revamp its cancellation policy. One positive, Muller said, is that since there are usually no masks in use, guests are more aware about staying home if they are sick.

Exhausted by all the work involved in changing the wedding date, the Hohensteins decided not to postpone their honeymoon. Their Jan. 7 trip to Costa Rica was amazing, they say.

Laura said she learned a thing or two about her husband through the whole experience. Kyle, she said, was a steady presence when she was upset and crying.

“He’s always been very calming. He always knows the right thing to say and makes me laugh through the tears,” she said. “Going through that situation just a few days before the wedding definitely makes me feel very lucky to have him and be marrying him.”

Their new wedding day went off without a hitch. The snow wasn’t enough to keep away most of their guests.

The couple agreed it was a great day.

“I’m just so happy we were able to pull everything off with such short notice,” Laura said. “It feels awesome to finally be married.”