Victims killed in northwest Nebraska plane crash identified

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) — The local coroner on Tuesday identified the three people killed in Sunday's northwest Nebraska plane crash, which was the second small plane crash in the Nebraska Panhandle in a month.

Coroner and Dawes County Attorney Vance Haug named the victims as 44-year-old Scottsbluff resident Dr. Matthew Bruner, his 21-year-old son Noah Bruner, and 19-year-old Gering resident Sydnee Brester, the Star-Herald reported.

A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman has said the six-passenger plane, a Cessna T310R, took off from Chadron Municipal Airport and crashed about a mile and a half away.

First responders found the small plane in a rural area near the airport after witnesses reported seeing a fireball or explosion near Chadron.

Dr. Matthew Bruner was chief medical officer at Regional West Medical Center and Brester was a family friend, the newspaper reported.

Brester was a freshman at Western Nebraska Community College and a member of several vocal music ensembles at the school, according to a release from the college.

Two people were killed in another single-engine plane crash Oct. 31 about 5 miles north of Harrison. The National Transportation Safety Board also is investigating the cause of that crash.

