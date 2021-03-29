Vietnam veterans have raised more than $1 million for memorial park in Papillion

As veterans groups pay tribute today to those who served in the Vietnam War, a Nebraska group is pushing ahead with a permanent memorial to the 396 Nebraskans who died in the war.
In 2017, Congress passed a law recognizing March 29 — the day in 1973 when the last combat troops left Vietnam — as a day to honor veterans of the long and controversial war. The day had been noted informally before that.
Ball said the wall will be V-shaped and made of black granite — evoking the popular Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, but not a replica.
One side of the wall will list the 396 names of Nebraska’s Vietnam War dead. The other side will feature tile squares dedicated to each fallen service member, with a photo, date of death and a QR barcode that links to a page on the foundation’s website that includes more biographical information.
The other eye-catching feature will be a UH-1 Huey medical helicopter poised on a pole a few feet above a garden with tall grass to make it appear as if it is hovering over a field in Vietnam.
Ball said the foundation the helicopter was donated by a veterans group in Vermont that didn’t have use for it.
The Huey (tail number 68-15532) was delivered to the 1st Cavalry division in April 1969 and flew 3,180 hours in Vietnam over the next four years. It’s not known to have been flown after the war.
In late November, the helicopter was hauled on a flatbed truck from Bennington, Vermont, to Bennington, Nebraska, where it is being stored. Ball said it is in good condition but will require some restoration work by local volunteers before it is displayed.
In addition, 11 large obelisks will be arrayed in the park, representing the years in which the U.S. was involved in Vietnam. Ball said historical events from those years will be listed, including major war events such as the Tet Offensive in 1968 or world events such as the moon landing in 1969.
Ball, 71, said the generation that fought the Vietnam War (or fought against it through protests at home) is now aging. The youngest veterans are now in their late 60s. He said the foundation’s education committee — led by Dottie Barickman, a Vietnam-era veteran who serves on the Vietnam Veterans of America’s national board — is developing a Vietnam curriculum for area schools.
“We see schools making a field trip here,” Ball said. “Put the kids on a bus, and they can come out and learn about it. Remember the past, educate the future.”
Vietnam veteran Donald Reiman of Virginia (in wheelchair) looks for a the name of a fallen service member with USMC Capt. Dustin Stocks at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Monday in Washington, D.C. Reiman is part of the Nebraska Vietnam Combat Veterans Flight to visit memorials and monuments in the nation's capital for a day.
Vietnam veteran William Duffied of Lincoln waits for fellow service members to go to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Monday in Washington, D.C. They are part of the 500 veterans on the Nebraska Vietnam Combat Veterans Flight to visit memorials and monuments in the nation's capital for a day.
Vietnam veteran Danny Reese of Lincoln looks over the Lincoln Memorial on his way to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Monday in Washington, D.C. Reese is part of the 500 veterans on the Nebraska Vietnam Combat Veterans Flight to visit memorials and monuments in the nation's capital for a day.
Vietnam veterans (from left) Larry Lanning of Waverly, Robert Bladt of Alliance, Donald Reiman of Virginia and Clarence Holiday seek shade for a welcome ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Monday in Washington, D.C. The veterans are part of the 500 who are on the Nebraska Vietnam Combat Veterans Flight to visit memorials and monuments in the nation's capital for a day.
Former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel (right) joined (from left) Rear Adm. Steve Gilmore of the Australian Embassy Defense Staff, South Korean Maj. Gen. Kyoung Soo Shin and Australian Vietnam veteran Peter Smith in welcoming Nebraska veterans to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Monday.
Vietnam veteran Dick Gorton of Omaha (on crutches) and Michael Neuzil look for names of fallen service members Monday at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The veterans are part of the Nebraska Vietnam Combat Veterans Flight to visit memorials and monuments in the nation's capital for a day.
Vietnam veteran Michael Neuzil of Papillion, awarded a Purple Heart for action in Vietnam, attends a program at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Monday in Washington, D.C. The veterans are part of the 500 on the Nebraska Vietnam Combat Veterans Flight to visit memorials and monuments in the nation's capital for a day.
Vietnam veteran Raymond "Doc" Bates looks for the names of fallen service members at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Monday in Washington, D.C. Bates is part of the 500 members of the Nebraska Vietnam Combat Veterans Flight to visit memorials and monuments in the nation's capital for a day.
Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer (right) and Nebraska Vietnam veterans take part in an event at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Monday in Washington, D.C. The veterans are part of the Nebraska Vietnam Combat Veterans Flight.
Nebraska Vietnam veterans watch as a volunteer makes a rubbing of a fallen service member at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Monday in Washington, D.C. The veterans are part of the Nebraska Vietnam Combat Veterans Flight to visit memorials and monuments in the nation's capital for a day.
PALMYRA, NEB - 06/06/2016 - Celebrating their husbands and family members who served in the military, Gale Faltin (from left), gold star mother Noala Fritz, Anita Lindgren, and Patricia Coenen share a laugh together on Monday, June 6, 2016, at Glacial Till Vineyard and Winery. The ladies visited the vineyard and winery as part of the Vietnam Combat Veterans Honor Flight provided by Patriot Productions. Dozens of volunteers and 500 Vietnam Combat Veterans from Nebraska were flown to Washington, D.C., on a one-day, all-expenses-paid excursion to see the national monuments and war memorials while their wives and loved ones enjoyed a day of "home front" activities in Lincoln. KRISTIN STREFF, Journal Star
Vietnam veteran Gilbert Alberti of Lincoln points to a fallen service member at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Monday in Washington, D.C. Alberti is part of the Nebraska Vietnam Combat Veterans Flight to visit memorials and monuments in the nation's capital for a day.
Vietnam veteran Merle Thompson of Lincoln receives a special pin at the Lincoln Memorial in June. Thompson was one of 500 Vietnam combat vets to travel to Washington. The flight's organizers will take 500 more in May.
Vietnam veteran Larry Lanning of Wavery, Nenraska wears a vest with multiple pins and badges as he makes his way to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, June 6, 2016, in Washington, DC. Lanning was part of the 500 Nebraska Vietnam Combat Veterans Flight to visit memorials and monuments in the nation's capital for a day. MIKE THEILER For the Journal Star
Vietnam veteran James Dooley of Omaha prepares to make a photo of the Lincoln Memorial before going to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, June 6, 2016, in Washington, DC. Dooley was part of the 500 Nebraska Vietnam Combat Veterans Flight to visit memorials and monuments in the nation's capital for a day. MIKE THEILER For the Journal Star
Vietnam Veterans John Johnson (R) of Cody and Larry Beckman of Omaha salute after laying a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, June 6, 2016, in Washington, DC. The veterans are part of the 500 Nebraska Vietnam Combat Veterans Flight to visit memorials and monuments in the nation's capital for a day. MIKE THEILER For the Journal Star
Former Senator and Vietnam veteran Chuck Hagel (L) chats with Marvin Meis of Elgin, Nebraska and other veterans, June 6, 2016, in Washington, DC. The veterans are part of the 500 Nebraska Vietnam Combat Veterans Flight to visit memorials and monuments in the nation's capital for a day. MIKE THEILER For the Journal Star
Vietnam veteran Dean Bell of Minatare, Nebraska, wearing a hat for the 101st Airborne, listens to remarks during a welcoming ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, June 6, 2016, in Washington, DC. Bell was part of the 500 Nebraska Vietnam Combat Veterans Flight to visit memorials and monuments in the nation's capital for a day. MIKE THEILER For the Journal Star
A group of Nebraska Vietnam veterans gather for a photo on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, June 6, 2016, in Washington, DC. The group is part of the 500 Nebraska Vietnam Combat Veterans Flight to visit memorials and monuments in the nation's capital for a day. MIKE THEILER For the Journal Star
Vietnam veteran Gilbert Hernandez of Hershey (sitting) looks at notes as he tries to find the name of John Doolittle at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in June. Organizers are planning another honor flight to Washington, D.C.
Al Crook, commander of VFW Post 854 in Fremont, touches the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a visit to Washington in June. Crook was one of 500 to take part in the Nebraska Vietnam Combat Veterans Flight.
PALMYRA, NEB - 06/06/2016 - Hundreds of military wives and loved ones of Vietnam Combat Veterans celebrate their soldiers over dinner and drinks on Monday, June 6, 2016, at Glacial Till Vineyard and Winery. The veterans' wives and loved ones visited the vineyard and winery as part of the Vietnam Combat Veterans Honor Flight provided by Patriot Productions. Dozens of volunteers and 500 Vietnam Combat Veterans from Nebraska were flown to Washington, D.C., on a one-day, all-expenses-paid excursion to see the national monuments and war memorials while their wives and loved ones enjoyed a day of "home front" activities in Lincoln. KRISTIN STREFF, Journal Star
PALMYRA, NEB - 06/06/2016 - A custom-made wine glass honoring Vietnam Combat Veterans is ready for military wives and loved ones to toast their soldiers on Monday, June 6, 2016, at Glacial Till Vineyard and Winery. The veterans' wives and loved ones visited the vineyard and winery as part of the Vietnam Combat Veterans Honor Flight provided by Patriot Productions. Dozens of volunteers and 500 Vietnam Combat Veterans from Nebraska were flown to Washington, D.C., on a one-day, all-expenses-paid excursion to see the national monuments and war memorials while their wives and loved ones enjoyed a day of "home front" activities in Lincoln. KRISTIN STREFF, Journal Star
PALMYRA, NEB - 06/06/2016 - Ann Morgan of DeWitt, Neb. enjoys a glass of wine and dinner on the patio at Glacial Till Vineyard and Winery on Monday, June 6, 2016, while her husband, Tom Morgan, a U.S. Army veteran, participates in Patriot Productions' Vietnam Combat Veterans Honor Flight. As 500 Vietnam Combat Veterans from Nebraska and dozens of volunteers were flown to Washington, D.C., on a one-day, all-expenses-paid excursion to see the national monuments and war memorials, their wives and loved ones enjoyed a day of "home front" activities in Lincoln. KRISTIN STREFF, Journal Star
PALMYRA, NEB - 06/06/2016 - Claudia Larsen (from left) and Jean Brady have winery manager Tim Murman pour a glass of wine on the patio at Glacial Till Vineyard and Winery on Monday, June 6, 2016, while their husbands, Steve Larsen and Kenneth Brady, both U.S. Army veterans, participates in Patriot Productions' Vietnam Combat Veterans Honor Flight. As 500 Vietnam Combat Veterans from Nebraska and dozens of volunteers were flown to Washington, D.C., on a one-day, all-expenses-paid excursion to see the national monuments and war memorials, their wives and loved ones enjoyed a day of "home front" activities in Lincoln. KRISTIN STREFF, Journal Star
PALMYRA, NEB - 06/06/2016 - Hundreds of military wives and loved ones of Vietnam Combat Veterans celebrate their soldiers over dinner and drinks on Monday, June 6, 2016, at Glacial Till Vineyard and Winery. The veterans' wives and loved ones visited the vineyard and winery as part of the Vietnam Combat Veterans Honor Flight provided by Patriot Productions. Dozens of volunteers and 500 Vietnam Combat Veterans from Nebraska were flown to Washington, D.C., on a one-day, all-expenses-paid excursion to see the national monuments and war memorials while their wives and loved ones enjoyed a day of "home front" activities in Lincoln. KRISTIN STREFF, Journal Star
PALMYRA, NEB - 06/06/2016 - A toast to honor their husbands and family members who served in the military is shared by Gale Faltin (from left), Noala Fritz, and Patricia Coenen on Monday, June 6, 2016, at Glacial Till Vineyard and Winery. The ladies visited the vineyard and winery as part of the Vietnam Combat Veterans Honor Flight provided by Patriot Productions. Dozens of volunteers and 500 Vietnam Combat Veterans from Nebraska were flown to Washington, D.C., on a one-day, all-expenses-paid excursion to see the national monuments and war memorials while their wives and loved ones enjoyed a day of "home front" activities in Lincoln. KRISTIN STREFF, Journal Star
John Johnson of Cody (right) and Larry Beckman of Omaha carry a wreath to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Monday, where former Sen. Chuck Hagel joined fellow Vietnam veterans from Nebraska.
A naval officer greets Nebraska veterans near the Lincoln Memorial last month in Washington.
Jim Moore of Lincoln, who lost his arms in combat, joined other Vietnam veterans from Nebraska at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in June.
Danny Reese of Lincoln sports his black vest for a group photo of Nebraska veterans outside the Lincoln Memorial in June.
A Nebraska Vietnam veteran makes a rubbing of a fallen service member at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in June.
A single rose is left as a tribute at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
A memorial wall spotlighting the 396 Nebraskans who died in the Vietnam War has been added to the planned Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Papillion. An anonymous donor pledged $250,000 for the wall.